Cardi B’s Maternity Photo Shoot Criticized After People Point Out Pedophile Is Written in the Background, Cardi Responds

Cardi B's maternity photo shoot has been criticized by people who spotted "pedophile" written in the background of the images.

On Sunday (Sept. 1), Cardi B hopped on her Instagram account and posted a series of photos from her maternity shoot. In the pics, which can be viewed below, you can see the Bronx baddie sitting on a motorcycle while pregnant in high-heeled boots and wearing a vintage Alpinestars Reserve x Tanaka jacket from the 1990s. Cardi captioned the photos: "I wanna meet my little boo boo soo bad already [teary eye emoji]."

While the images look innocent enough, fans spotted the word "pedophile" written in graffiti in the background. This sparked a wave of criticisms from people who felt that Cardi shouldn't have even taken maternity photos in that type of setting. Other fans believed that Cardi took the photos just to shade her rap nemesis Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, who is a registered sex offender.

"Omg cardi b is so weird for that like huhhhh? To have that word in your maternity shoot is crazyyyyy," wrote one person on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another fan posted: "I don't even understand making that pedophile Cardi b maternity pic a moment to shade Nicki. Like no. Take Nicki out and it's weird regardless. She's literally wearing the brand that promoted child sexuality. These celebs are very nasty and perverted! They show us constantly."

Cardi B Responds to Criticisms Regarding Her Maternity Photo Shoot

Cardi B caught wind of people criticizing her maternity photo shoot and jumped on X to clarify what happened with the photos.

"First of all we literally picked a random street because paparazzi was hounding us everywhere," Bardi wrote in a post. "This was supposed to be my original first picture and we had to edit the photos in minutes because the shoot got leaked."

"Didn’t even have time to go over every detail because people were busy trying to expose my pregnancy as 'aha' moment," she continued. "Second I'm ALWAYS with the s**ts but I'm not using MY MATERNITY shoot to be funny. Are you dumb??"

In response to a fan's accusation that Cardi was simply making excuses for her "team"'s failure to spot the word "pedophile" graffitied on the wall, the Grammy-winning rapper swiftly defended herself.

"A team?? B**ch my makeup artist touched up the picture because we didn’t have time for all that, it says the date and time nobody was paying attention to the graffiti," she wrote. "Second if I wanted to be petty I would’ve posted a lot of memes last week.. I KEEP TELLIN YALL TO LEAVE ME THE F**K ALONE !! If I’m saying I’m not on that time DONT MAKE ME GET ON THAT TIME. Unrist yourself!!"

Check out Cardi B's maternity photo shoot and her responses to fans' criticisms of the images below.

