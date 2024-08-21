Cardi B Rages at Fan Who Accuses Her of Bleaching Her Skin

Cardi B rages at a fan who accuses her of bleaching her skin.

On Wednesday (Aug. 21), Cardi B had all the time for one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, who boldly asked if the Bronx rapper bleaches her skin in an attempt to have a lighter completion. In a very pointed rant, Bardi blasts the person who posed the question in response to a photo of Cardi's pregnant belly being held by her best friend, Star Brim. She matter-of-factly explains that her appearance is being affected by carrying her soon-to-be-born child.

"Bleaching while pregnant?" Cardi B replies in the tweet below. "Why must yall be so dumb? Actually NO! I'm pregnant I'm slightly anemic, this baby suckin all the energy off my body to the point I'm pale, eyes sunken, veins green ASF, can't tan under the sun cause I get hot super fast and dizzy... PLEASE STOP THINKIN WITH YOUR A*SHOLE!"

Cardi B Is Going Through Some Ups and Downs in Her Life

Despite the animated clap back at the social media user, the physical toll pregnancy appears to be taking on her body and the fact that she is going through a divorce with her husband Offset, Cardi B seems thrilled to be expecting her third child. In publicly announcing that she has another baby on the way earlier this month, Bardi penned a heartfelt letter to her unborn child via Instagram.

"With every ending comes a new beginning!" Cardi B wrote. "I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!"

In her most recent rant below, see what Cardi B has to say to the fan who accuses her of bleaching her skin.

See Cardi B's Rant Aimed at an X User Who Accuses the Rapper of Bleaching Her Skin

