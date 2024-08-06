Cardi B Defends Herself After Videos Come Out Showing Her Engaging in Heated Argument With Woman Outside New York City Apartment Building

Cardi B is defending herself after a video shows her in a heated argument outside a New York City apartment complex.

Cardi B Gets in Heated Fight With Woman

On Monday (Aug. 5), New York Post shared footage from an incident that occurred on July 28 in which Cardi got into a shouting match with a random woman outside a New York City apartment complex. The Bronx-bred rapper can be seen leaning out the window of her black SUV, and threatens to "f**k up" the woman in question.

The argument allegedly began when the woman, who is a resident of the building, came outside and shouted at people to leave the area around 1 a.m. Cardi reportedly witnessed the woman come out of the building and start harassing other women who were taking photos outside the property.

"You were harassing them, though." Cardi B calls out in the video below. "You touched their car! I saw you! I’m recording you, b**ch. I’ll f**k you up, for real!"

The woman also allegedly kicked a Tesla Cybertruck that was parked outside the building’s lobby.

Bardi hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to address the video after it was published.

"B**ches trying to be funny and make this something it’s not but I don’t care," she wrote. "I don’t like when people think they can bully people for no reason.. like how you gonna do all that yelling, hit their car, AND call the cops all because they taking pictures in front of a building?!"

She then said she was "defending" the women. "Why y’all trying to make me sound bad??" She added in a separate tweet. "This was July 28th and I was defending them but ok."

XXL has reached out to Cardi's team for further comment.

Read More: Cardi B Calls Out Donald Trump After He Makes Concerning Promise About Police Officers Getting Federal Immunity

Cardi B Announces Divorce and Pregnancy

The latest drama with Cardi comes at a turbulent time for the rapper, who on Aug. 1 announced she was both pregnant and divorcing her husband Offset.

Cardi shared the news via Instagram that she was expecting baby number three. In the lengthy post, she began, "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!"

As for her divorce, a source told TMZ the same day the separation "was a long time coming" and that the former couple were "disconnected from each other." Rumors of infidelity were debunked as the cause of the divorce. She's also seeking primary custody.

Read More: Cardi B Still Plans to Drop Sophomore Album

See the video of Cardi arguing with a woman and check out the rapper's response below.

Watch Cardi B Get Into an Argument With a Woman Outside a New York City Apartment

See Cardi B's Response to Video Showing Her Arguing