Attempted Rape Victim Amends Lawsuit Against Nicki Minaj’s Husband to Include Evidence From Original Case

The woman who accused Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, of rape and filed a lawsuit against Petty, has amended her filing to include evidence from the original 1994 case.

Former Rape Victim Amends Lawsuit to Include Evidence From 1994 Rape Trial

According to documents obtained by XXL, the woman who sued Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, over her rape in 1994, amended her complaint for a second time on Saturday (Dec. 23) to officially include evidence from the original rape case. Jennifer Hough, the woman who filed the lawsuit against Petty, is demanding a jury trial in the new amendment.

Although Nicki is no longer a defendant in the case—Hough dropped Nicki from the harassment lawsuit in January of 2022—Hough is still proceeding with her lawsuit specifically against Petty.

The revised 86-page lawsuit features the complaint report dated Sept. 16, 1994—the day Hough alleged that Petty sexually assaulted her before she ran to school to report the crime—as well as the rape kit and photographs of Hough showing the injuries she suffered on her neck, face and body during the assault.

The documents also contain a court transcript of Petty pleading guilty to rape in the case during a hearing in a Queens, N.Y. courtroom.

THE COURT: By pleading guilty, are you admitting that on or about September 16, 1994, in the County of Queens, being male, you attempted to engage in sexual intercourse with Jennifer Haugh, H-A-U-G-H, a female, by means of forcible compulsion. Is that correct?

THE DEFENDANT: Yes.

THE COURT: Now, where did that take place?

THE DEFENDANT: 123-40 Elm Street.

THE COURT: What's located at that address?

THE DEFENDANT: My grandmother's house.

THE COURT: And were you there with –

THE DEFENDANT: My grandmother

THE COURT: And

THE DEFENDANT: Jennifer

THE COURT: Were you in a room alone with her?

THE DEFENDANT: Yes

THE COURT: What did you attempt to do on that occasion?

THE DEFENDANT: I attempted to rape her.

Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape, which led to him being required to register as a sex offender. He also reached a plea deal in the case after failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California, where he resides with Nicki.

Jennifer Hough continues to stand by her claims that Petty raped her, but he alleges they had consensual sex and she was a willing participant.

Nicki Minaj's Husband Placed on House Arrest for Threatening Offset

Currently, Petty has been ordered to serve up to four months of house arrest after threatening Offset in a viral video. In September of 2022, federal judge Michael W. Fitzgerald signed off on an order to place Petty under 120 days of home detention due to his part in a recent viral video of multiple men threatening the Migos rapper.

The punishment stems from an incident that happened while Nicki Minaj was performing at the 2023 MTV VMAs in September. Multiple videos surfaced on social media showing Petty and a few of his associates threatening Offset due to a DM he sent to one of the men. The videos can be viewed below.

Watch Jennifer Hough's appearance on The Real where she talks about the alleged harassment from Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty below.

Watch Jennifer Hough Talk About Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty's Alleged Harassment on The Real

Watch the Viral Videos Featuring Kenneth Petty Threatening Offset