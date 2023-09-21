Nicki Minaj’s Husband Ordered to Be on House Arrest for Offset Threats

UPDATE (Sept. 21):

Cardi B has weighed in on Nicki Minaj's husband's current legal situation.

On Thursday (Sept. 21), blogger Ken Barbie commented on a tweet from legal reporter Meghan Cuniff, which seemed to shut down rumors that Offset filed a report against Kenneth Petty for threatening the rapper, which led to him violating his probation.

"THANK YOU! Because they’re definitely trying to flip the narrative like this man didn’t do what he did on Instagram and tag every blog in it," Barbie tweeted. "Be mad at him and HIS friends"

Cardi B reposted the tweet along with the response: "EXACTLY KEEP ME AND MY MANS OUT YALL F**KIN MOUTH!!!"

Cardi B responds to Nicki MInaj's husband violating probation. iamcardib/Twitter loading...

ORIGINAL STORY (Sept. 21):

Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, has been ordered to serve up to four months of house arrest as the result of threatening Offset in a viral social media video.

Nicki Minaj's Husband Violates Probation With Offset Threats

On Wednesday (Sept. 20), federal judge Michael W. Fitzgerald signed off on an order to place Kenneth Petty under up to 120 days of home detention due to his part in a recent viral video of multiple men threatening Offset.

"Mr. Petty was recorded on video making threatening remarks towards specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record," the motion, which was obtained by XXL on Thursday (Sept. 21), reads. "The recent violations [of] conduct raises some concerns over Mr. Petty's willingness to comply with the court's orders. As such, the probation officers believes placement in the Location Monitoring Program will effectively allow for closer monitoring of Mr. Petty's activities, limit movements, provide a sanction for his non-compliance and hopefully encourage him to reflect upon and reevaluate his current status in the community."

"Kenny Petty shall participate for a period of up to 120 days in a home detention program which may include electronic monitoring, GPS, Alcohol Monitoring Unit or automated identification system and shall observe all rules of such program as directed by the probations officer," the motion continues.

In March of 2020, Petty was indicted for failing to register as a sex offender in California. He struck a deal with prosecutors in August of 2021 and pleaded guilty to failing to register the following month.

XXL has reached out to Nicki Minaj's team for comment.

Kenneth Petty and Crew Threaten Offset in Viral Video

Last weekend (Sept. 16), multiple videos surfaced that showed Kenneth Petty and a few of his associates threatening Offset due to a DM the former Migos rapper sent to one of the men.

Read More: Cardi B and Offset Beef With Nicki Minaj Artist Tate Kobang

See the video of Kenneth Petty and crew threatening Offset and the rapper's response below.

Watch the Viral Video That Got Kenneth Petty in Trouble