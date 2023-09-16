Offset Records Himself Laughing After Video Shows Nicki Minaj’s Husband and Crew Looking for Offset

Offset has posted videos of himself laughing after watching a video of Nicki Minaj's husband and crew looking for him.

Offset Laughs at Video of Nicki Minaj’s Husband and Crew Looking for Him

On Saturday (Sept. 16), in two Instagram Stories that have since expired, Offset records himself laughing at Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, and his crew who posted videos issuing veiled threats at the Migos rapper. It is alleged that Offset sent a direct message to one of Petty's crew members during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday (Sept. 12), which prompted them to post angry videos on social media aggressively looking for Offset in New York.

In Offset's response video, which you can watch below, the 31-year-old rapper is hopping off a private jet and then into his waiting SUV laughing at Petty and his crew's videos. "These n***as broke, we hopping off jets. Y'all n***as are standing outside somewhere," he said while hysterically laughing.

Nicki Minaj's Husband and Crew Posts Videos of Themselves Looking for Offset

On Saturday (Sept. 16), several videos went viral showing Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, and his crew aggressively searching for Offset. According to someone in Petty's crew, Offset sent a direct message to them during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

In the alleged DM sent by the Atlanta rapper, he makes vague threats at Petty and his crew. This prompted Petty and his crew to post their heated videos at the Migos rhymer, which you can view below.

