Nicki Minaj’s Husband and Crew Are Aggressively Looking for Offset After Man Claims Offset Sent DM

Nicki Minaj's husband and his crew are aggressively looking for Offset and they don't want his autograph. Apparently, something happened between Nicki's husband and 'Set during the MTV Video Music Awards.

Nicki Minaj's Husband and Crew Looking for Offset Over DM Claims

On Saturday (Sept. 16), several videos surfaced online containing Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty and his crew aggressively looking for Offset. According to a person in Petty's crew, Offset sent him a DM during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards last Tuesday (Sept. 12).

Gossip blog The Neighborhood Talk shared a video featuring one of Petty's crew members on the red carpet at the VMAs. They also shared the same person's response in the comment section where he threatened to smack anyone sitting in his row of seats at the VMAs after he posted the video. It's alleged that Offset responded to the person's threat negatively. In an alleged DM sent by the Atlanta rapper, he makes vague threats at Petty and his crew. This prompted Petty and his crew to post their heated videos at the Migos rhymer.

XXL has reached out to Offset's rep for comment.

Nicki Minaj Holds Court at 2023 MTV VMAs and Performs Tracks from Pink Friday 2

Nicki Minaj performed double duties at the 2023 MTV VMAs last Tuesday (Sept. 12). In addition to winning Best Hip-Hop Video for "Super Freaky Girl," she hosted the show and performed her new single "Last Time I Saw You." She also previewed a new track from her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2, which is due to hit DSPs on Nov. 17.

Watch Nicki Minaj's husband and his crew's angry videos aimed at Offset below.

Watch Kenneth Petty and Crew's Agressively Look for Offset Below