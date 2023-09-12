Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Wins Best Hip-Hop at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Nicki Minaj has been crowned the winner for Best Hip-Hop at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards with "Super Freaky Girl."

On Tuesday (Sept. 12), Nicki Minaj was not only at the helm as the host of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, but she also took home the hardware.

Beating out Diddy, Bryson Tiller, Ashanti and Yung Miami for "Gotta Move On," DJ Khaled with Drake and Lil Baby for "Staying Alive," GloRilla and Cardi B for "Tomorrow 2," Lil Uzi Vert for "Just Wanna Rock," Lil Wayne with Swizz Beatz and DMX "Kant Nobody," and Metro Boomin and Future for "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)," Nicki Minaj won hip-hop's biggest award of the night for her 2022 smash hit, "Super Freaky Girl."

In her acceptance speech, Nicki Minaj spoke about the feeling she was hit with when she woke up on Tuesday morning almost as if it was a premonition of what was to come.

"This morning when I woke up, I had this really strong sense of gratitude," the Queens-bred MC says in the video below.

Nicki Minaj Hosts 2023 MTV VMAs and Performs Songs from Pink Friday 2

Nicki Minaj had plenty on her plate at the 2023 MTV VMAs aside from winning Best Hip-Hop for "Super Freaky Girl." While she was busy serving as the ceremony's host, Nicki also graced the stage to perform her brand new single, "Last Time I Saw You" before throwing in a snippet of a track from her forthcoming album, Pink Friday 2. Nicki's LP is slated to drop on Nov. 17.

