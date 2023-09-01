Nicki Minaj Drops ‘Last Time I Saw You’ – Listen to New Song

Nicki Minaj is making her official return to the rap game with a new single, "Last Time I Saw You."

Nicki Minaj Drops a Brand New Track

On Friday (Sept. 1), Nicki Minaj dropped her new single, "Last Time I Saw You." The Hendrix Smoke and ATL Jacob-produced track is heavily more pop than her previous singles. The song features the Queen Barbz pining about an unrequited love that she wish would have came to fruition.

"You'd always be in attendance/No flights but always attеndant/Handwritten letter you pеnned it/Them nights we wish never ended/Those rules that we wish we bended/Heartbreak that we never mended/Those messages we unsended/Best friends we somehow unfriended," she raps on the song.

Initially, Nicki teased the hip-pop track on her Instagram Live during a chat session on Aug. 14, 2023. She would later released a one-minute snippet on her TikTok page to keep the buzz going.

"Last Time I Saw You" is expected to appear on Nicki's upcoming album Pink Friday 2, due out on Nov. 17.

This Is Nicki's Second Solo Single This Year

This is Nicki Minaj's second solo single that she dropped this year. In March, the 40-year-old rapper released "Red Ruby Da Sleeze," a tune which samples Lumidee's 2003 summer hit "Never Leave You (Uh-Oh)." On the song, the New York rhymer raps as her alter ego, Chun-Li, whom she first introduced in her 2018 music video for "Chun-Li." Nicki's alter ego is known to her fans as her most sinister persona, but is also well-respected for her lyrical skills and venomous bars.

This past summer, Nicki and Spice linked up to release their collaborative single "Barbie World" for Barbie: The Album, which is the soundtrack to the Barbie movie. It marked the second pairing for the two artists, following their top-10 Billboard Hot 100 hit "Princess Diana Remix."

Listen to Nicki Minaj's New Single "Last Time I Saw You" Below