Nicki Minaj, ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze’ Lyrics – Listen to New Song
Nicki Minaj is back and she's reminding folks who is the queen of hip-hop.
On Friday (March 3), Nicki Minaj dropped her new single, "Red Ruby Da Sleeze." The song, which samples Lumidee’s 2003 summer hit "Never Leave You (Uh-Oh)," follows her 2022 summer hit "Super Freaky Girl."
Judging by the single's cover art, Nicki is rapping under her alter ego Chun-Li, whom she first introduced in her 2018 video for "Chun-Li." In the image, the Queens, N.Y. rhymer is in the kitchen of an Asian restaurant wearing a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier "pon mi dress" and holding a Chinese Spider Strainer. She also flipped her hairstyle, rocking pink and red-colored Chun-Li-style hair buns.
Nicki also shared more images from her "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" photo shoot on her Instagram page, which you can see below. In one photo, Nicki addressed the ghostwriters in the rap game.
"#RedRubyDaSleeze tmrw night [chop sticks emoji] ghost writers all around the world are scrambling [face with peaking eye and rolling on the floor laughing emojis] Just watch," Nicki wrote.
"Nicki still on hiatus. This b!@ch right here tho? She outside," she added referring to her conniving alter ego.
Nicki Minja's Chun-Li alter ego is known to the Barbz (aka her fans) as the Queen rapper's most sinister persona but well-respected for her lyrical skills and acidic bars.
Check Out the Lyrics and Video to Nicki Minaj's New Single "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" Below
INTRO (Nicki Minaj):
Cray
VERSE 1 (Nicki Minaj and Lumidee):
Only on them C's if it's breeze (Uh-oh, uh-oh)
Red Ruby Da Sleeze, Chinese on my sleeve
These wannabe Chun-Li's, anyway, (Nǐ Hǎo, uh-oh)
Who the f**k told b***hes they was me now? (Uh-oh, ooh)
I knew these b****hes was slow, I ain't know these b***hes senile (Ooh)
Married a shooter case you n****s tried to breathe loud (Brr-brr)
Boom your face off, then I tell him, "Cease fire"
I'm the AB side (Ha)
Seven hundred on them horses, when we fixin' to leave (Uh-oh, uh-oh)
But I don't f**k with horses since Christopher Reeves
(Uh-oh, uh-oh)
Gotta be careful when I do it, it's flips all in the whips
It's forties with thirty clips, FN's with the switch
Guacamole with taco, waitin' on El Chapo
Came in the Rolls and left low in a Tahoe
BRIDGE (Nicki Minaj):
Bad gyal don't die-die-die
Hundred rounds on that, grrah-ta-ta
Real one n***a shot-ter-ter
She my lil' vibe, my lil' ah-ah-ah
Bad gyal neva run from nobody like ah
Rude bwoy want mi touchin' inna mi body like
Bwoy affi dead if yuh eva diss me
You know what to do if yuh eva miss me
CHORUS (Nicki Minaj):
Miss me with that na-na-na-na-na-na-na
I stay with my na-na-na-na-na-na-na
His ex hit him, he like "Na-na-na-na-na-na-na"
He want the bad gyal sleeze like that
Well, I'm a tease like that
Ill na-na-na-na-na-na-na
We don't be Karen like Donna na na na na na
I love it when he grab my cheeks like that
Why I'm a freak like that?
BRIDGE (Nicki Minaj):
Bad gyal don't die-die-die
Hundred rounds on that, grrah-ta-ta
Real one n***a shot-ter-ter
She my lil' vibe, my lil' ah-ah-ah
Bad gyal neva run from nobody like ah
Rude bwoy want mi touchin' inna mi body like
Bwoy affi dead if yuh eva diss me
You know what to do if yuh eva miss me
VERSE 2 (Nicki Minaj and Lumidee):
When the Queen leave, b****es wanna come out like a cockroach
Until I'm cookin' in the kitchen like a pot roast
That new Spectre, we don't fill pot holes
Dorito b***hes, mad that they nachos
Shout out my vatos
Shout out da hoes that's watching me like Movados (Cick click click)
All them botched face photos, why would you post those?
Make a gyal duppy since I heard you like my ghost hoes
Big truck but
I'm alone like Post though
Call Malone and tell him I’m going postal!!!
These b***hes rapping like my blooper roll
Desert eagle if your nigga acting Super Bold
Got 'em like uh-oh
Gun fingers like niggas doing the bogle
Ya fucking bozo
That 40 cal a make’em dance like a go go
Super Fakks
That’s word to Super Cat
We ah rude gyal youth and we nuh tek back we chat!
Cuz B***hes couldn’t walk in my Crcos, that’s word to Dundee
Just a bunch of airheads like Kelly bundy
Man these b***hes so slow man they slower than sloths
600 horse, how you gone catch the boss?
Caught ‘em with they hand out, tryna catch the sauce
Thierry Mugler flow tryna cut the cloth
See the difference is: I run businesses
If I ain’t employ you, then what yo business is?
I'll have staff roll up like what the business is?
Oh you don know that my n***as kill witnesses?
BRIDGE (Nicki Minaj):
Bad gyal don't die-die-die
Hundred rounds on that, grrah-ta-ta
Real one n***a shot-ter-ter
She my lil' vibe, my lil' ah-ah-ah
Bad gyal neva run from nobody like ah
Rude bwoy want mi touchin' inna mi body like
Bwoy affi dead if yuh eva diss me
You know what to do if yuh eva miss me
OUTRO (Lumidee):
Do you want me stay
I'll never leave
If you want to stay
We'll always be
If you want me to stay
Love endlessly