Nicki Minaj, ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze’ Lyrics – Listen to New Song

Nicki Minaj is back and she's reminding folks who is the queen of hip-hop.

On Friday (March 3), Nicki Minaj dropped her new single, "Red Ruby Da Sleeze." The song, which samples Lumidee’s 2003 summer hit "Never Leave You (Uh-Oh)," follows her 2022 summer hit "Super Freaky Girl."

Judging by the single's cover art, Nicki is rapping under her alter ego Chun-Li, whom she first introduced in her 2018 video for "Chun-Li." In the image, the Queens, N.Y. rhymer is in the kitchen of an Asian restaurant wearing a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier "pon mi dress" and holding a Chinese Spider Strainer. She also flipped her hairstyle, rocking pink and red-colored Chun-Li-style hair buns.

Nicki also shared more images from her "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" photo shoot on her Instagram page, which you can see below. In one photo, Nicki addressed the ghostwriters in the rap game.

"#RedRubyDaSleeze tmrw night [chop sticks emoji] ghost writers all around the world are scrambling [face with peaking eye and rolling on the floor laughing emojis] Just watch," Nicki wrote.

"Nicki still on hiatus. This b!@ch right here tho? She outside," she added referring to her conniving alter ego.

Nicki Minja's Chun-Li alter ego is known to the Barbz (aka her fans) as the Queen rapper's most sinister persona but well-respected for her lyrical skills and acidic bars.

Check Out the Lyrics and Video to Nicki Minaj's New Single "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" Below

INTRO (Nicki Minaj):

Cray

VERSE 1 (Nicki Minaj and Lumidee):

Only on them C's if it's breeze (Uh-oh, uh-oh)

Red Ruby Da Sleeze, Chinese on my sleeve

These wannabe Chun-Li's, anyway, (Nǐ Hǎo, uh-oh)

Who the f**k told b***hes they was me now? (Uh-oh, ooh)

I knew these b****hes was slow, I ain't know these b***hes senile (Ooh)

Married a shooter case you n****s tried to breathe loud (Brr-brr)

Boom your face off, then I tell him, "Cease fire"

I'm the AB side (Ha)

Seven hundred on them horses, when we fixin' to leave (Uh-oh, uh-oh)

But I don't f**k with horses since Christopher Reeves

(Uh-oh, uh-oh)

Gotta be careful when I do it, it's flips all in the whips

It's forties with thirty clips, FN's with the switch

Guacamole with taco, waitin' on El Chapo

Came in the Rolls and left low in a Tahoe

BRIDGE (Nicki Minaj):

Bad gyal don't die-die-die

Hundred rounds on that, grrah-ta-ta

Real one n***a shot-ter-ter

She my lil' vibe, my lil' ah-ah-ah

Bad gyal neva run from nobody like ah

Rude bwoy want mi touchin' inna mi body like

Bwoy affi dead if yuh eva diss me

You know what to do if yuh eva miss me

CHORUS (Nicki Minaj):

Miss me with that na-na-na-na-na-na-na

I stay with my na-na-na-na-na-na-na

His ex hit him, he like "Na-na-na-na-na-na-na"

He want the bad gyal sleeze like that

Well, I'm a tease like that

Ill na-na-na-na-na-na-na

We don't be Karen like Donna na na na na na

I love it when he grab my cheeks like that

Why I'm a freak like that?

BRIDGE (Nicki Minaj):

Bad gyal don't die-die-die

Hundred rounds on that, grrah-ta-ta

Real one n***a shot-ter-ter

She my lil' vibe, my lil' ah-ah-ah

Bad gyal neva run from nobody like ah

Rude bwoy want mi touchin' inna mi body like

Bwoy affi dead if yuh eva diss me

You know what to do if yuh eva miss me

VERSE 2 (Nicki Minaj and Lumidee):

When the Queen leave, b****es wanna come out like a cockroach

Until I'm cookin' in the kitchen like a pot roast

That new Spectre, we don't fill pot holes

Dorito b***hes, mad that they nachos

Shout out my vatos

Shout out da hoes that's watching me like Movados (Cick click click)

All them botched face photos, why would you post those?

Make a gyal duppy since I heard you like my ghost hoes

Big truck but

I'm alone like Post though

Call Malone and tell him I’m going postal!!!

These b***hes rapping like my blooper roll

Desert eagle if your nigga acting Super Bold

Got 'em like uh-oh

Gun fingers like niggas doing the bogle

Ya fucking bozo

That 40 cal a make’em dance like a go go

Super Fakks

That’s word to Super Cat

We ah rude gyal youth and we nuh tek back we chat!

Cuz B***hes couldn’t walk in my Crcos, that’s word to Dundee

Just a bunch of airheads like Kelly bundy

Man these b***hes so slow man they slower than sloths

600 horse, how you gone catch the boss?

Caught ‘em with they hand out, tryna catch the sauce

Thierry Mugler flow tryna cut the cloth

See the difference is: I run businesses

If I ain’t employ you, then what yo business is?

I'll have staff roll up like what the business is?

Oh you don know that my n***as kill witnesses?

BRIDGE (Nicki Minaj):

Bad gyal don't die-die-die

Hundred rounds on that, grrah-ta-ta

Real one n***a shot-ter-ter

She my lil' vibe, my lil' ah-ah-ah

Bad gyal neva run from nobody like ah

Rude bwoy want mi touchin' inna mi body like

Bwoy affi dead if yuh eva diss me

You know what to do if yuh eva miss me

OUTRO (Lumidee):

Do you want me stay

I'll never leave

If you want to stay

We'll always be

If you want me to stay

Love endlessly