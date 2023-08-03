Lil Uzi Vert Admits Nicki Minaj Questioned Them About Naming Their New Album Pink Tape

Lil Uzi Vert recently admitted he got a call from Nicki Minaj questioning the Philadelphia rapper about naming their new album Pink Tape.

Lil Uzi Vert Says Nicki Minaj Hit Them Up About Pink Tape Title

On Thursday (Aug. 3), GQ Hype debuted their latest cover story featuring Lil Uzi Vert where the "Just Wanna Rock" rapper talked about fashion, going to rehab and his latest No. 1 album, Pink Tape. According to Uzi, his collaboration with Nicki Minaj, "Endless Fashion," came together at the 11th hour after Nicki called Uzi to question them about the LP title.

"Nicki hit me up like, 'How you going to drop an album called Pink Tape and you know pink is my thing?'" Uzi said.

"I was like, "Oh, no. You right. I'm going to send this over right now,'" Lil Uzi Vert explained. "And I sent it to her right there."

Nicki Minaj's Obsession With Pink

The color pink has been one of Nicki Minaj's aesthetics since early in her career. Three of her four albums have the word pink in the title. She also recently announced her upcoming LP will be called Pink Friday 2. After first revealing the project would drop in October, Nicki has since pushed the date back to Nov. 17.

