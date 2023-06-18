XXXTentacion’s Estate Officially Drops ‘I’m Not Human’ Featuring Lil Uzi Vert – Listen

XXXTentacion's estate has officially released "I'm Not Human," the late rapper's posthumous collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert.

XXXTentacion's Estate Drops "I'm Not Human"

On Saturday evening (June 17), XXXTentacion's Instagram page posted an animated clip announcing that at midnight, the official version of XXX's "I'm Not Human," featuring Lil Uzi Vert will hit DSPs, including YouTube. The song was initially released via SoundCloud on Jan. 23, 2023, on what would have been the South Florida rapper's 25th birthday. Somberly, the ballad arrives on the fifth anniversary of XXXTentacion's death, which was on June 18, 2018.

Produced by John Cunningham, X's longtime collaborator, the acoustic guitar-driven ballad sounds fuller with additional electric guitars in the mix. On the song, XXXTentacion and Lil Uzi Vert deliver sentimental lyrics about being different than how people perceived them to be.

"Let all your secrets in my skin (Oh, yeah)/I won't even tell my best of friends (Shh)/I know that I'm not from this earth/And I know deep down you are hurt, but/I'm not a human, I'm not a human/I'm not a human, I'm not a human," they both sing on the second verse.

Initially, Lil Uzi Vert Was Hesitant to Jump on an XXXTentacion Posthumous Song

It is unknown when Lil Uzi Vert recorded his verses. However, the Philadelphia rapper was initially reluctant to appear on a posthumous song with the late Florida rapper.

In a November 2021 interview with Twitch personality Adin Ross on his livestream, Uzi was asked if he would ever do a posthumous collab with XXX. The Eternal Atake artist said he would love to do a song with him but everything has to be aligned first.

"He called me one time when he was incarcerated a long time ago and I was going onstage—I was on tour with the Weeknd—he called me and he actually rapped a song for me that he never laid, and it was really good," Uzi responded. "I would love to do a song with him but I'm really weird on stuff like that. Don’t get me wrong, it took me really long to do that before with another artist."

"I understand that they’re not here living, and what if that’s not the vision that they really want?" he added. "Especially if they really f***ed with me, like, what if that's all wrong? I'll be pissed off if they did it all wrong because I’m not here, but you know, if it works out, it works out."

Thankfully, everything worked out and now the song is officially available everywhere.

