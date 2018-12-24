50 of the Best Hip-Hop Producers of 2018

Producers have long been the architects of hip-hop's biggest hits. But this year, they took center stage in a way perhaps unseen. Mike WiLL Made-It took the helm of the Creed II soundtrack. Swizz Beatz and Metro Boomin crafted their own fan- and critic-beloved albums. And Kanye West—always the center of attention—generated excitement by producing the entirety of five anticipated albums in five consecutive weeks of the spring and summer (Pusha-T's Daytona, Kids See Ghosts with Kid Cudi, Nas' Nasir, Teyana Taylor's K.T.S.E. and his own Ye).

While the aforementioned hip-hop superproducers have proven to reign supreme, even dipping into other genres (shoutout to Mustard and Pharrell Williams), newer beatmakers have also staked their claims. CashMoneyAp went from a type-beat purveyor to one of hip-hop's most in-demand young producers. Tay Keith brought about one of the most energizing producer tags—and some fire beats to match. And TrapMoneyBenny came out of nowhere to craft one of the beat songs of 2018, Drake's "In My Feelings," and was rewarded handedly with a shoutout by the megastar rapper on the track.

Old school met new school with OGs like Cool & Dre, Scott Storch, and Irv Gotti making comebacks. John Cunningham helped XXXTentacion etch his musical legacy while J. Cole furthered his own, both lyrically and musically. Murda Beatz became a heavyweight while Boi-1da and Hit-Boy maintained their respected vet statuses.

XXL highlighted the work of 50 producers who were responsible for crafting the sonic backdrops that soundtracked hip-hop in 2018.