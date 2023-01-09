XXXTentacion Judge Allows Motion to Reveal How Much Money X’s Mom Received After His Death

The attorney for one of the men accused of being involved in the killing of XXXTentacion has reportedly successfully argued that the rapper's mother should have to disclose how much money she received after her son's death.

On Monday (Jan. 9), a hearing was held for three of the four men charged in XXXTentacion's 2018 murder: Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome. According to South Florida news outlet Local10, Boatwright's attorney was able to convince Judge Micheal Usan to sign off on making XXX's mom Cleopatra Bernard divulge how much money she has amassed in the wake of XXX's death.

According to court documents obtained by XXL, Bernard's attorney Robert H. Trachman has been pushing back against Boatwright's attorney's motion to compel, calling the information "irrelevant and highly confidential."

"For the reasons set forth, below defendant has no entitlement to the discovery he seeks concerning the assets of Ms. Bernard because the discovery requested by the defendant is not relevant to any matters pending before this court," Trachman wrote in court records.

In the end, the judge reportedly sided with Boatwright's defense team.

XXL has reached out to Michael Boatwright's attorney and XXXTenacion's mother's attorney for comment.

Jury selection for the trial is slated to begin on Wednesday (Jan. 11). The fourth suspect in the case, Robert Allen, entered a plea deal last August and plans to testify against Boatwright, Williams and Newsome.

"Mr. Allen entered a guilty plea this morning in the murder death of XXXTentacion," Allen's attorney Jim Lewis told NBC Miami last summer. "He pleaded guilty to a lesser included offense of second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. He still faces a life sentence. Obviously, we are hoping for better than that. But his sentence is deferred and it is likely he will be called as a witness in the case against the other three co-defendants."

"Mr. Allen's role was much less than the other three involved," Lewis continued. "It was always kind of contemplated that the State was looking to use him as a witness in the case. And finally we came to an agreement and plead to the agreement today ... Again, his involvement was much less than the others. More of an accusatory after the fact than really part of the planning. Certainly never got out of the car, never had a gun, never shot anybody. And hopefully the judge and the State will take this into consideration.

Police believe the men ambushed XXXTentacion as he was leaving RIVA Motorsports on June 18, 2018. XXX was exiting the parking lot when multiple men approached his vehicle. The rapper was shot, with witnesses saying one of the men grabbed a Louis Vuitton bag from the rapper's car before fleeing in an awaiting vehicle.

In another recent update in the case, attorneys for Dedrick Williams provided a possible witness list that included Drake, Quavo, 6ix9ine, Joe Budden and others.