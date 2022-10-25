Unreleased XXXTentacion Fader Video Interview Gets Release Date

An unreleased interview with the late XXXTentacion has now received an official release date.

On Tuesday (Oct. 25), Fader Films announced that In His Own Words: XXXTentacion, a never-before-seen interview with murdered rapper, XXXTentacion, will debut worldwide on Nov. 22. Recorded in 2017, one year prior to XXX's passing, In His Own Words is touted as a companion piece to Hulu's recently released documentary, Look at Me: XXXTentacion, which was accompanied by June 2022's Look at Me: The Album.

In a chilling teaser trailer posted to XXXTentacion's YouTube channel on Tuesday, viewers get a first look at what they can expect from the intimate interview. The fallen South Florida rapper can be seen describing the deep connection he had with his legion of fans as well as his feelings at the time regarding the public perception of the many controversies he faced. The promotional video even contains footage of XXX explaining where he envisioned his career while at the same time eerily foreshadowing his untimely death.

"As far as permanently judging me, a fucking year from now all of these people will be worshipping me," said XXXTentacion in the video clip below. "If I don't die. Let's hope I don't die."

The upcoming release of In His Own Words: XXXTentacion will find the "SAD!" artist exploring the way he viewed his own art form, reflecting on his time in prison and even sharing his unique views on things like human evolution. Throughout the course of the candid and insightful interview, the co-directors Lesley Steele and Rob Stone will also include behind-the-scenes footage highlighting the strong relationship between XXX and his mother, Cleopatra Bernard, who also served as the Florida native's manager. In describing the setting of the interview and how XXXTentacion made him feel during the recording process, Rob Stone explained why now is the time to release In His Own Words on a global scale.

"It was emotional, chilling, insightful and tragic on a multitude of levels," said co-director Rob Stone in a statement looking back on the 2017 interview with XXXTentacion. "It instantaneously brought us closer together. It feels only right to share it with his fans and the world, Jahseh in his own words."

The release of In His Own Words: XXXTentacion will also coincide with the international debut of Look at Me: XXXTentacion, the full-length documentary on the late rapper, which since its premiere back in May, has only been available on the Hulu streaming platform. Nearly three years in the making, the Look at Me: XXXTentacion documentary was initially announced on the one-year anniversary of the day XXX was shot and killed in Deerfield Beach, Fla. on June 18, 2018.

See the Teaser Trailer for the Unreleased XXXTentacion Fader Interview Below