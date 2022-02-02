XXXTentacion Documentary Officially Announced With Release Timeline

The XXXTentacion documentary has been officially announced along with a release timeline.

According to a post on XXXTentacion’s Instagram page on Wednesday (Feb. 2), the documentary, titled Look At Me!, is directed by Sabaah Folayan and will have a world premiere at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival, which runs from March 11-19 in Austin, Texas. Afterward, the film will stream on Hulu this summer.

The film synopsis will explore XXX’s rise from a SoundCloud rapper to "one of the most streamed artists on the planet." Look at Me! will contain candid commentary from the family, friends and romantic acquittances, as well as previously unreleased archival footage of the late Florida rhymer, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy.

The synopsis further states that director Sabaah Folayan will offer "a sensitive portrayal of an artist whose acts of violence, raw musical talent and open struggles with mental health left an indelible mark on his generation before his death at the age of 20."

An XXXTentacion documentary was first announced back in 2019, on the one-year anniversary of the day the late rapper was shot and killed on June 18, 2018, in Deerfield Beach, Fla. The doc news also comes after XXX's estate released a statement on Jan. 23, on what would have been his 24th birthday, to inform fans of upcoming plans in 2022.

"To Jahseh's supporters across the world," the statement reads. "We continue to be amazed at the love and support that X's fans show on a daily basis. We know how much his music means to all of you, and his impact continues to be more powerful than its ever been. It's important to us to continue to honor Jah's legacy, and in that spirit we are planning an exciting 2022. One of our first initiatives is to get as much of X's music from his earliest days as an artist up on all DSPs."

Along with music, fans will now get a chance to watch the XXXTentacion documentary either at the SXSW Film Festival in March or on Hulu in the summer.

Good news, indeed.

For more information on copping tickets and badges for the SXSW Film festival, head over to sxsw.com.