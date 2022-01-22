XXXTentacion’s Son Says Rico Nasty Is His Favorite Artist – Watch

XXXTentacion's son Gekyume is almost 3 years old and apparently he is already a fan of hip-hop. More specifically, a Rico Nasty supporter.

In a video shared to social media on Thursday (Jan. 20), by Gekyume's mother, a woman asks the young child, "Who's your favorite artist?" Gekyume responds without hesitation, "Rico Nasty." Sanchez captioned the post on her Instagram Story, "We live for Rico. The edginess. The energy."

Rico also shared the video on her Instagram Story along with heart and teary-eyed emojis.

XXX's son was born on Jan. 26, 2019, seven months after the popular rapper was shot and killed outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla. on June 18, 2018. The birth was a welcomed bit of good news following the rapper's tragic passing. "XXXTentacion's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, and Jenesis Sanchez are thrilled to announce the arrival of baby boy Gekyume Onfroy—born January 26, 2019," a statement from X's team read revealing the birth that year. "We’re happy to confirm that Baby and Mother are healthy. Gekyume’s name is derived from a word X created prior to his passing, which means 'a different state' or 'next' universe of thought. XXXTentacion specifically chose this name for his first born son; his family is honored to fulfill his wish and shower baby Gekyume with love."

Last year, on Gekyume's 2nd birthday, Sanchez wrote a heartfelt letter to X for their son. "I used to think where did I go wrong in a past life when I lost you," wrote Sanchez. "Now all I can think about is you and I must of done something right to create such a divine being. Gekyume. He's so handsome, has so much personality. Super intelligent, bubbly and full of energy. I can't with his little attitude. Just like yours *eye roll.*"

Check out Gekyume calling Rico Nasty his favorite rapper and Rico's response below.

