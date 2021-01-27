Like father like son is a cliché that's beginning to apply more and more to Gekyume Onfroy, the son of the late XXXTentacion and his girlfriend, Jenesis Sanchez.

Obviously, it isn't out of the ordinary for kids to take after their parents. If your dad's a dentist, you might eventually find yourself in dental school. If he's a ballplayer, you'll probably grow up watching basketball, if not playing it yourself. That's just how it goes.

Gek, who just turned 2 years old yesterday, is a spitting image of the late rapper, who died after being shot during a robbery in June 2018. While he definitely looks like X with those piercing eyes, the physical resemblance isn't the only way he mirrors his father.

Over the last year or so, Gekyume's been rocking X-esque fits, singing and engaging in a bunch of activities that call to mind the late rapper. His mother, Jeneisis Sanchez, spoke on some of their similarities in a letter she wrote to the late rapper for Gekyume's birthday yesterday (Jan. 26). She notes the way Gek's personality appears to match X's.

"He's so handsome, has so much personality. Super intelligent, bubbly and full of energy," she writes in the letter, which she shared exclusively with XXL. "I can't with his little attitude. Just like yours *eye roll.*"

Because he's still a toddler, there's no way to say what Gek will or won't become or be interested in going forward. But for now, it looks like he's got a lot in common with his pops.

Today, XXL takes a look at different ways that Gekyume is following in his XXXTentacion's footsteps below. Check out the list below.