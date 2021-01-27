These Are the Unique Ways XXXTentacion’s Son Gekyume Is Following in His Father’s Footsteps
Like father like son is a cliché that's beginning to apply more and more to Gekyume Onfroy, the son of the late XXXTentacion and his girlfriend, Jenesis Sanchez.
Obviously, it isn't out of the ordinary for kids to take after their parents. If your dad's a dentist, you might eventually find yourself in dental school. If he's a ballplayer, you'll probably grow up watching basketball, if not playing it yourself. That's just how it goes.
Gek, who just turned 2 years old yesterday, is a spitting image of the late rapper, who died after being shot during a robbery in June 2018. While he definitely looks like X with those piercing eyes, the physical resemblance isn't the only way he mirrors his father.
Over the last year or so, Gekyume's been rocking X-esque fits, singing and engaging in a bunch of activities that call to mind the late rapper. His mother, Jeneisis Sanchez, spoke on some of their similarities in a letter she wrote to the late rapper for Gekyume's birthday yesterday (Jan. 26). She notes the way Gek's personality appears to match X's.
"He's so handsome, has so much personality. Super intelligent, bubbly and full of energy," she writes in the letter, which she shared exclusively with XXL. "I can't with his little attitude. Just like yours *eye roll.*"
Because he's still a toddler, there's no way to say what Gek will or won't become or be interested in going forward. But for now, it looks like he's got a lot in common with his pops.
Today, XXL takes a look at different ways that Gekyume is following in his XXXTentacion's footsteps below. Check out the list below.
Gekyume Is Already Singing
Gekyume hasn't laid down any tracks yet—as far as anyone knows—but he's already hopping on the mic just like XXXTentacion to do some singing in his own playful, toddler way. At this rate, maybe fans can expect a Gek mixtape 10 years from now? Practice makes perfect.
Plays Piano
X is known more for his vocals and his songwriting than his prowess with an instrument, but he definitely knew his way around a piano. Last year, Gek was spotted playing his own mini piano.
You can see XXX play the piano below.
Listens to Juice Wrld
Before his death, XXXTentacion reached out to Juice Wrld through an Instagram direct message to give him some life advice, which definitely points toward X rocking with Juice's music. A year-and-a-half later, Juice died of an accidental drug overdose, but his music is keeping his legacy alive. One of the young fans playing a role in that is Gekyume, who's been seen listening to music from the late rapper. Below, you can see Gek listening to Juice Wrld's "Can't Die."
Shows an Interest in Music
At the age of 2 years old, it's unclear if Gekyume will ever to decide to become a rapper or singer like his dad. However, he has apparently already jumped into some good reads about the music biz. In photos Gek's mom, Jenesis, posted to her own Instagram account, Gekyume can be seen looking down at a book on the music business.
Rocks Jean Jackets
X was known to rock a jean jacket from time to time, especially his Winnie The Pooh jean jacket, and it looks like Gekyume's making the same fashion choices. In a video shared on Instagram recently, Gek rocks a dark blue jean jacket with an image of his father wearing the same type.
Supports Family and Friends
As two up-and-coming artists on the Florida rap scene, it's no surprise that XXXTentacion and Danny Towers were good friends before X's death. If X were alive now, he'd no doubt be showing support for his friend's new music. Gek did as much by checking out Towers' new video for "What to Do."
Pays Attention to Kylie Jenner
Back in 2017, X was shooting his shot at Kylie Jenner in the comments section of her Instagram selfie, making it clear that he liked what he saw. In a video his mom shared on social media, Gek is transfixed as he sees Kylie in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" video.
See X shoot his shot below.
Listens to His Dad's Music
Gekyume's been spotted listening to his dad's music on multiple occasions. On one of them, he's vibing to X's "Hope," a song X dedicated to Parkland, Fla. shooting victims in 2018.