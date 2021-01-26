XXXTentacion’s Girlfriend, Jenesis Sanchez, Writes Heartfelt Letter to Rapper for Their Son Gekyume’s 2nd Birthday

XXXTentacion's legacy lives on in the form of his son, Gekyume Onfroy, who turns 2 years old today. Jenesis Sanchez, the mother of X's child and girlfriend at the time of his passing, celebrates their son's birthday with a special letter dedicated to the late rapper. The letter, shared exclusively with XXL, details the bittersweet moments their child has experienced in his absence.

Three days after the 20-year-old rapper was tragically killed during a robbery in Deerfield Beach, Fla. on June 18, 2018, the rapper's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, announced that X had a child on the way. Two years ago, on Jan. 26, 2019—three days after what would've been X's 21st birthday—Sanchez gave birth to their son, Gekyume.

A private life is a happy life, which may be why fans were not privy prior to XXXTentacion and Sanchez's relationship, which had started in January of 2018. The two decided to keep their relationship out of the public eye. X, born Jahseh Onfroy, and Sanchez, 22, had been introduced to one another by a mutual friend at a birthday party some time prior. In February of 2018, Sanchez moved from Tampa, Fla. to Parkland, Fla. to be closer to the artist. Months later, she was pregnant with Gekyume, whom X named himself.

Gekyume's name is Inspired by characters from X's favorite video game, Kingdom Hearts. In 2018, X posted a message on his Instagram story, revealing that he had created the word "gekyume" with the meaning of "a different state" or "next universe of thought." It's a reminder of the unique thought patterns that helped fuel X's rise to rap stardom.

Known for songs that could range from sullen to wrathful, X's stylistic malleability and emotional content made him a superstar. His debut album, 17, has been certified two-times platinum while his 2018 sophomore album, ?, has gone triple platinum. His ? single "Sad!" peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. For people who felt alone and misunderstood, he was a beacon. However, to Gekyume, who's now 2 years old, he's "papa."

Though XXXTentacion has been gone for more than two-and-a-half years, Jenesis Sanchez has made sure to keep X's energy in their son's life. In a video posted to Instagram earlier this month, Gekyume recognizes a photo of his father with that signature purple hair and calls him "papa."

In the letter she writes to XXXTentacion, Jenesis Sanchez tells X about some of her most cherished memories with Gekyume, the son he never got to meet.

"I used to think where did I go wrong in a past life when I lost you," writes Sanchez. "Now all I can think about is you and I must of done something right to create such a divine being. Gekyume."

With piercing eyes and matching noses, it's clear that Gekyume is a spitting image of X. Naturally, Sanchez notes other similarities between X and Gek, namely some of their mannerisms.

"He's so handsome, has so much personality. Super intelligent, bubbly and full of energy," she writes. "I can't with his little attitude. Just like yours *eye roll.*"

Read Jenesis Sanchez's heartfelt letter she writes to XXXTentacion in honor of Gekyume's 2nd birthday below. And stay tuned for a video featuring Jenesis writing the letter, which she debuts on her newly launched YouTube channel today at 3 p.m.

@dill35mm

"Visualization something I crave deeply—Jah" To Jahseh, I used to think where did I go wrong in a past life when I lost you. Now all I can think about is you and I must of done something right to create such a divine being. Gekyume I had a vivid vision of you physically there. With us celebrating Geks 2nd birthday, everyone laughing smiling all together. He's getting so big it's crazy. To think he's about to be 2, how times passing. He's so grown saying words "Mama," "Papa" when he sees your photos. It's a bittersweet moment for me every time. He's so handsome and has so much personality. Super intelligent, bubbly and full of energy. I cant with his little attitude, just like yours *eye roll*. But lowkey warms my heart. Thank you for making me the mother I am today, I will love and nurture this child until the end, you gave me the greatest gift the universe has to offer. You are divine. The astral being. The person who showed me how to move like royalty. Crazy to think you arent around for any of these moments. Everytime something new comes about. But I know youre watching from the astral plane. I love you to the moon & back.—Lil Gups