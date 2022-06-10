XXXTentacion, Never Broke Again, Currensy and Fuse and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

Hip-hop is constantly evolving, but if there's one thing that never changes, it's the weekly flow of new music releases. This time, one of the most influential artists of the SoundCloud era drops a posthumous double LP as a companion to his documentary, a popular label with a rabid fan base puts out a compilation album, and a consistent New Orleans MC links up with a revered producer for another mixtape and more.

Four years, nearly to the day, after his passing, XXXTentacion’s estate drops Look at Me: The Album. The posthumous project is a collection of 25 songs that serves as a musical accompaniment to Look at Me: XXXTentacion, the recently released documentary about the late rapper's life, career and untimely death.

Look at Me: The Album is a double LP comprised of two sides, much like the music industry standard prior to the streaming era. Side One: Look at Me Then is made up of 11 songs that were recorded in the very early stages of XXXTentacion's career but were never previously released on any streaming platforms. The first part of the album includes tracks like "WingRiddenAngel," "RARE" and "FUXK" featuring Ski Mask The Slump God.

The second portion of the double album, Side Two: Look at Me Now, boasts 13 of the late Florida artist's most popular songs, such as "Moonlight" and "SAD!" and are said to be the tracks that XXX was most proud of.

Look at Me: The Album closes out with the project's lead single, "True Love," XXXTentacion's recent song with Kanye West. Before its release on May 27, the posthumous collab with Ye was only available on Kanye's Stem Player via the Chicago rapper-producer's Donda 2 album.

Executive produced by YoungBoy Never Broke Again himself, the Never Broke Again label is back with their second compilation album in less than a year, Never Broke Again Presents: Green Flag Activity. After the project was announced back on May 13, the Never Broke Again imprint and its artists promoted Green Flag Activity consistently across social media throughout the past four weeks.

The 16-track LP is led by the previously released single, "Gang Baby" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Rojay MLP, RJAE and P Yungin. Other artists who appear on Never Broke Again Presents: Green Flag Activity include Quando Rondo, NoCap, NBA Herm, Big B, Lil Dump, WhoGangDee, Sway Yungy and Meechy Baby.

Curren$y and 808 Mafia's Fuse have joined forces once again for Spring Clean 2. The mixtape serves as the follow-up to the duo's critically acclaimed 2020 tape, Spring Clean. True to form as one of the game's most consistent rappers, Spring Clean 2 is the second project Curren$y has dropped in 2022, coming on the heels of Continuance, a 13-track collab with The Alchemist that was released back in February.

In the six weeks since Spring Clean 2 was announced, both Fuse and Curren$y have promoted the project heavily on social media through a combination of audio snippets, clips from concerts in which Curren$y mentions the collab and behind-the-scenes footage of the mixtape's studio sessions.

Check out all the new projects this week below, including other new releases from The Notorious B.I.G., Sada Baby, Father and more.