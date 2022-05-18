The trailer for the new XXXTentacion documentary has been released and it shows a gripping teaser into the life of the late polarizing rap star, including his mother, Cleopatra Bernard, addressing XXX's abuse allegations.

On Wednesday (May 18), Hulu unveiled the trailer for their new documentary Look at Me: XXXTENTACION, which is due out later this month. The preview shares various moments from the rapper's promising career, which was cut short when he was shot and killed on June 18, 2018. One section of the preview touches on the battery allegations XXXTentacion faced in 2017, when his ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala accused him of various acts of violence against her.

"Jahseh was like, 'No, mom. It's not true.' And a part of me took that and run with it," Bernard says in the trailer.

XXXTentacion denied the claims in an interview with XXL in 2017. The case was still open when the rapper died. It was officially closed two months after XXXTentacion's death. Following his passing, in 2019, Geneva would appear in his posthumous video for the song "Hearteater."

XXXTentacion's documentary was first announced back in 2019, on the one-year anniversary of the South Florida rhymer's untimely death. It premeired at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival in March. The film is set to debut on Hulu on May 26. Directed by Sabaah Folayan, the upcoming doc, "offers a sensitive portrayal of an artist whose acts of violence, raw musical talent and open struggles with mental health left an indelible mark on his generation before his death at the age of 20," according to the film's synopsis.

Watch the trailer for Look at Me: XXXTentacion below.