Lil Uzi Vert Explains Why He Hasn’t Been Featured on a Posthumous XXXTentacion Song

Since the tragic death of XXXTentacion, several rappers have appeared on posthumous songs featuring vocals from the late rapper. Many of X's fans were hoping that Lil Uzi Vert would jump on a song but it has never happened. Now, Uzi explains why.

Last Saturday (Nov. 20), Uzi appeared on Twitch personality Adin Ross’ livestream on the streaming platform and answered several of his fans' questions. One person asked if the Philadelphia rapper would ever appear on an unreleased X track since the Skins rapper was a big fan of his.

"Yes, I really do like him," Lil Uzi said. "He called me one time when he was incarcerated a long time ago and I was going onstage—I was on tour with The Weeknd—he called me and he actually rapped a song for me that he never laid, and it was really good."

But Uzi added that he is hesitant about appearing on a posthumous XXXTentacion song.

"I would love to do a song with him, but I'm really weird on stuff like that," the Eternal Atake artist explained. "Don't get me wrong, it took me really long to do that before with another artist."

"I'm really weird because I understand that they're not here living, and what if that's not the vision that they really want?" he continued. "Especially if they really fucked with me. What if that's all wrong? I'll be pissed off if they did it all wrong because I'm not here, but you know, if it works out, it works out."

Here’s hoping that another posthumous XXXTentacion album is in the works and Uzi will get a chance to deliver a verse or two on a song.

In the meantime, it looks like Baby Pluto is working on some new music. The former 2016 XXL Freshman recently dropped a new single called "Demon High" and is working on his next project, tentatively titled Pink Tape.