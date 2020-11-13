Future and Lil Uzi Vert Drop Pluto x Baby Pluto Mixtape: Listen

After months of teasing a joint mixtape, Future and Lil Uzi Vert finally give their fans what they've been waiting for.

Back in July, Hendrix and Uzi fans first thought they'd be receiving a collaborative effort from the two rappers. Today (Nov. 13), their joint mixtape, Pluto x Baby Pluto, has arrived. The new project contains 16 songs including tracks titled "Real Baby Pluto," "Rockstar Chainz" and "She Never Been to Pluto," among others.

Over the summer, supporters of the duo began speculating that something could be in the works after they were spotted shooting a visual in June. Then, the former XXL Freshmen shared the same snippet of a Hype Williams-directed visual on their Instagram pages.

On July 30, Lil Uzi Vert's record label, Generation Now, posted the clip of Future and Uzi's video to IG as well. Shortly afterward, fans began questioning if the rappers were planning to release a song or a project. The label replied in the comment section of the post confirming that a project was coming. The comment was deleted, though. Perhaps, information was divulged that shouldn't have been. Either way, on July 31, Future and Uzi ended up dropping the new songs "Patek" and "Over Your Head," to likely hold fans over until the tape came out.

Adding to more speculation that the two had new music coming, Uzi appeared on Future's High Off Life album on the track "All Bad." Some fans assumed the teaser video the two rappers were spotted shooting was for that record, but nothing was confirmed from either parties involved. Future also appears on Uzi's Eternal Atake album on the song "Wassup." So, this definitely isn't the first time they've hopped on tracks together.

Pluto x Baby Pluto is the second effort from Future this year and the third for Uzi. Back in May, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Hendrix dropped the album High Off Life, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart the following week. In March, Uzi dropped off Eternal Atake, which also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard. A week later, Lil Uzi gave fans a deluxe version of his chart-topping album with 14 new songs. Needless to say, Uzi and Future on one tape is expected to be pure flames.

Listen to Pluto x Baby Pluto and watch Lil Uzi Vert and Future's "That's It" video below.

Future and Lil Uzi Vert's Pluto x Baby Pluto Album Tracklist

1. "Stripes Like Burberry"

2. "Marni on Me"

3. "Sleeping on the Floor"

4. "Real Baby Pluto"

5. "Drankin' N' Smokin"

6. "Million Dollar Play"

7. "Plastic"

8. "That's It"

9. "Bought a Bad Bitch"

10. "Rockstar Chainz"

11. "Lullaby"

12. "She Never Been to Pluto"

13. "Off Dat"

14. "I Don't Wanna Break Up"

15. "Bankroll"

16. "Moment of Clarity"

Atlantic Records / Epic Records