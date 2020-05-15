Future Drops New Album High Off Life: Listen

Future is ending the week on a high note.

On Friday (May 15), Hendrix dropped his latest effort, High Off Life. The 21-track LP features appearances from Young Thug, Travis Scott, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Uzi Vert and more.

"Life Is Good," the album's lead single, which once shared the LP's title, appears on the project with its original collaborator, Drake. The DaBaby and Lil Baby-assisted remix is on the album as well. Life Is Good was the initial title of the album, but it is unclear why Future had a change of heart and opted to go with High Off Life instead.

In our Spring 2020 issue, Future told XXL about how this project was about embracing positivity and enjoying life.

"It's about life and being good and just enjoying life," Future began. "So many tragedies and catastrophes and everything is going on in the world. And you want to enjoy life, as long as you have it. Waking up, breathing, well, you want to be able to soak it all up and be appreciative for every moment on this earth, every moment that you're living."

This is the Atlanta native's eighth studio album. His last LP was Future Hndrxx Presents: The Wizrd in 2019.

The Wizrd premiered at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, earning Future his sixth No.1 album. Since 2011, Future has put out countless mixtapes, EPs and LPs that have cemented the Atlanta native as a tastemaker in hip-hop.

Future's High Off Life Album Tracklist

1. "Trapped in the Sun"

2. "Hitek Tek"

3. "Touch the Sky"

4. "Solitaires" featuring Travis Scott

5. "Ridin Strikers"

6. "One of My"

7. "Posted With Demons"

8. "Hard to Choose One"

9. "Trillionaire" featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again

10. "Harlem Shake" featuring Young Thug

11. "Up the River"

12. "Pray for a Key"

13. "Too Comfortable"

14. "All Bad" featuring Lil Uzi Vert

15. "Outer Space Bih"

16. "Accepting My Flaws"

17. "Life is Good" featuring Drake

18. "Last Name" featuring Lil Durk

19. "Tycoon"

20. "100 Shooters" featuring Meek Mill and Doe Boy

21. "Life Is Good (Remix)" featuring Drake, Dababy and Lil Baby

