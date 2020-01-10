Drake and Future Drop New Song “Life Is Good”: Listen

Drake and Future have been teasing new music recently. On Friday (Jan. 10), they came through with a new single titled "Life Is Good."

The fresh banger is produced by Ambezza, OZ and D. Hill, and has dreamy chords with a mid-tempo vibe. Both rappers spit about the life they chose and the ups, downs, lefts and rights that go with it.

"Workin' on the weekend like usual/Way off in the deep end like usual," Drake rhymes on the chorus. "Niggas swear they passed us, they doin' too much/Haven't done my taxes, I'm too turnt up/Virgil got that Patek on my wrist goin' nuts/Niggas caught me slippin' once, okay, so what?/Someone hit your block up, I'd tell you if it was us/Manor house in Rosewood, this shit too plush."

Future comes second with his own verse and accompanying chorus.

"Granny, she was standin' right there/While I catch a play on a brick, woo," he spits on the verse. "I make them lil' niggas go haywire/Taliban in this bitch, woo/I done been down bad in them trenches/Had to ride with that stick, woo/Who gave you pills? Who gave you that desert?/Pluto sent you on licks, woo."

The duo also dropped a video for the track, which is directed by Director X and shows the rappers working regular jobs such as trash men, mechanics and fast-food workers. The visual features cameos from 21 Savage, Mike Will Made-It, Lil Yachty and Big Bank Black.

The single will presumably be on the follow-up to their 2015 collab project What a Time to Be Alive, which they've been teasing since earlier this year when Drizzy was on tour.

Listen to the song and watch the video for Drake and Future's new collab "Life Is Good."