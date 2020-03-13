Lil Uzi Vert fans are eating this year.

On Friday (March 13), Uzi dropped off the deluxe edition of his recently-released Eternal Atake album, featuring eight new tracks. Guests on the project include Future, Young Thug, Lil Baby and more. Hours before he dropped the project, he called it Lil Uzi Vert Vs. the World 2.

Uzi had teased the album's release earlier in the month on social media.

"Bro when deluxe drop the real order of album is insane," Uzi wrote just days after EA's original release. He then proceeded to reveal some of the new features, tweeting Future and the rest of the aforementioned names asking, "you ready?"

The back-to-back releases follow a nearly three year period where fans didn't receive any project from Uzi, following the release of his 2017 debut album, Luv Is Rage 2. The Philadelphia rhymer experienced his share of documented label woes, often speaking out against his Generation Now label heads, DJ Drama and Don Cannon.

Though Uzi did first tease Eternal Atake in the summer of 2018, it was a long road until its eventual release. In that two year span, the rapper retired and un-retired, switched management and continued to document his label woes–leading fans to worry that the project might never see the light of day.

However, a December 2019 release of "Futsal Shuffle 2020" seemed promising and sure enough Uzi delivered the long-awaited album along with a short film titled Baby Pluto on March 6.

Listen to the deluxe version of Eternal Atake below.

Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake Album Tracklist

1. "Myron"

2. "Lotus"

3. "Bean (Kobe)" Featuring Chief Keef

4. "Yesssirskii" Featuring 21 Savage

5. "Wassup" Featuring Future

6. "Strawberry Peels" Featuring Young Thug and Gunna

7. "I Can Show You"

8. "Moon Relate"

9. "Come This Way"

10. "Trap This Way (This Way)"

11. "No Auto" Featuring Lil Durk

12. "Money Spread" Featuring Young Nudy

13. "Got the Guap" Featuring Young Thug

14. "Leaders" Featuring Nav

15. "Baby Pluto"

16. "Lo Mein"

17. "Silly Watch"

18. "Pop"

19. "You Better Move"

20. "Homecoming"

21. "I'm Sorry"

22. "Celebration Station"

23. "Bigger Than Life"

24."Chrome Heart Tags"

25. "Bust Me"

26. "Prices"

27. "Urgency" Featuring Syd

28. "Venetia"

29. "Secure the Bag"

30. "P2 (The End)"

*Bonus Tracks*

31. "Futsal Shuffle"

32. "That Way"

