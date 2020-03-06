Lil Uzi Vert has finally released his long-awaited Eternal Atake album.

On Friday (March. 6), the former XXL Freshman dropped his sophomore LP, which has been over a year in the making. The new album features 18 songs including his new singles "Futsal Shuffle 2020" and "That Way." The latter two songs are listed as bonus tracks, with "Futsal Shuffle 2020" being listed as simply "Futsal Shuffle."

Uzi announced the drop in a tweet this morning, writing, "YALL READY TODAY IS THE DAY !!!! FUCK NEXT FRIDAY WE DOING THIS NOW !!!!!! #ETERNALATAKE BABY PLUTO ."

Generation Now

Uzi fans have been waiting with bated breath for the album since it was first teased and the initial cover art was revealed all the way back in July 2018. He initially put out three singles in "That's a Rack," "New Patek" and “Sanguine Paradise.” Since then, however, LUV has been at odds with his record label. Between calling out his label bosses and offering unfulfilled promises on the project, it was unclear if the LP would ever come out. At one point, Uzi even insinuated he had scrapped the original material.

In December, Uzi seemed to have new life when announcing "Futsal Shuffle 2020," a Brandon Finessin, Starboy, Mayyzo and Loesoe-produced jam that incorporates EDM synths over booming bass, which has an accompanying dance that the rapper believes will take over this year. In the last several days, the rollout has kicked into high gear with fans picking the cover on Twitter and Uzi sharing an accompanying short film titled Baby Pluto.

Eternal Atake follows Uzi's debut album Luv Is Rage 2, which dropped back in August 2017. That album featured the popular singles "XO Tour Llif3", "The Way Life Goes" and "Sauce It Up."

Listen to Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake album below.

Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake Album Tracklist

1. "Baby Pluto"

2. "Lo Mein"

3. "Silly Watch"

4. "Pop"

5. "You Better Move"

6. "Homecoming"

7. "I'm Sorry"

8. "Celebration Station"

9. "Bigger Than Life"

10."Chrome Heart Tags"

11. "Bust Me"

12. "Prices"

13. "Urgency" Featuring Syd

14. "Venetia"

15. "Secure the Bag"

16. "P2 (The End)"

*Bonus Tracks*

17. "Futsal Shuffle"

18. "That Way"