The deluxe edition of Lil Uzi Vert's new Eternal Atake album is coming soon and will feature several new editions.

On Sunday (March 8), Uzi revealed that the updated edition of the album will feature close to 10 new tracks instead of the typical two or three songs most artists include in deluxe versions. The Philadelphia rapper made the revelation after professing his excitement for the new editions on Twitter.

"Bro when deluxe drop the real order of album is insane," he tweeted along with an exploding head emoji.

A fan then questioned how many tracks would be on the deluxe. "Deluxe albums usually drop like 2 or 3 new songs I seen mf in the comment wanting like 16 songs on the deluxe album y’all asking for to much expect like 3 songs to be on there no more than that," he posted.

Uzi then countered, "You wrong I’m going like 8 songs."

Uzi previously hinted at the new version of his album dropping as early as this week and also insinuated some big names would be involved including Future, Young Thug, Lil Baby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and more.

Despite being released ahead of schedule, EA is doing numbers and is expected to push 275,000-325,000 total units and debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Uzi has already dethroned Roddy Ricch's hit single "The Box" as the top song on Spotify's U.S. Top 50 chart where it had been since late December 2019.