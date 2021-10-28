Is Lil Uzi Vert Dropping New Music Tonight?

Lil Uzi Vert might be dropping new music tonight.

The Philadelphia rapper has been MIA on the music front, but it looks as if he is ready to deliver a new single for the weekend. On Friday (Oct. 28), Spotify's Rap Caviar Twitter page tweeted out a list of artists who are releasing new music tonight. At the top of the list was Lil Uzi Vert.

The since mysteriously-deleted tweet sent fans into a tizzy on Twitter, wondering if Uzi will drop a new album or song.

It appears the 26-year-old hip-hop artist might be dropping his new song called "Demon High." On Monday (Oct. 25), news surfaced on social media that Uzi shot a video last weekend for the Pro Logic-produced track. According to photos taken from the set, it appears that Uzi might be performing his lyrics in a graffiti-covered classroom.

On top of that, Lil Uzi is set to perform at the 2021 Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field in Queens later today. There’s a possibility that Uzi might unveil the new tune at the music festival.

If the former 2016 XXL Freshman does release new music, it follows his 2020 releases, which includes his Eternal Atake album, Eternal Atake Deluxe effort and his collaborative mixtape with Future, Pluto x Baby Pluto.

Uzi has been keeping himself busy in 2021. He appeared on Internet Money’s single "His & Hers," which also features Don Toliver and Gunna. Additionally, Uzi has contributed to Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost track “Juggernaut” with Pharrell Williams.

It will be interesting to hear what Lil Uzi Vert is bringing to the table this time around.