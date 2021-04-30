LiL Uzi Vert 2021 Type Beats

At just 26 years old, Lil Uzi Vert is one of the biggest rappers out. After coming up in the SoundCloud era, he's scored multiplatinum songs and albums, dropped plenty of projects and created a wave that many artists after him try to emulate. After dropping his oft-delayed yet still highly anticipated album Eternal Atake album in 2020, and it actually living up to the hype, Uzi has reached a new echelon. His success has earned him the freedom to jump on any song he feels like and try out new sounds, which speaks to how he's always moved—to the beat of his own spacey sounds. Between the dyed dreads, facial piercings (including a diamond in his forehead) and one-of-a-kind fashion sense, Uzi has always done whatever he wants. That self-confidence and commitment to his own vision spreads to his music, down to the beats he chooses to rap over, which many producers are trying to capture with Lil Uzi Vert type beats.

In 2016, Uzi dropped "Money Longer," a looming, bass-heavy beat with filtered piano keys that make them sound like laser beams from a spaceship. At the time, this particular sound was unique, turning his trap beats into an alien-like party backdrop, along with Uzi's youthful and fun-loving flow. The work of Maaly Raw and Don Cannon behind the boards, this kind of track, which appears on the rapper's 2016 mixtape, Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World, is one of the few that artists didn't try to copy from Uzi's catalog. The aspects of this beat work are perfect for Uzi and the artist he would soon become.

The biggest turning point in Uzi's career was "XO Tour Llif3," which he dropped in 2017 on his debut album, Luv Is Rage 2. A melancholy song about suicidal ideations, a spiraling relationship and other emotional anguish, the TM88 and JW Lucas-produced beat is way out there. Mixing together rapid trap 808s, chimes and violins, along with a mysterious clicking sound, the beat finds beauty in the chaos,by making all of the different aspects work with each other.

Check below for some LiL Uzi Vert type beats, in which producers try to emulate the eclectic sounds the rapper has chosen to rap over throughout his career.

