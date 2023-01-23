XXXTentacion, Lil Uzi Vert ‘I’m Not Human’ Lyrics – Listen to New Song

XXXTentacion's estate has released a new song that features the late rapper collaborating with Lil Uzi Vert.

On Monday (Jan. 23), XXXTentacion's new track "I'm Not Human" dropped featuring Lil Uzi Vert. The song was released on what would have been his 25th birthday. Produced by John Cunningham, X's longtime collaborator, the acoustic-driven ballad offers sentimental lyrics from both XXXTentacion and Uzi Vert.

Before releasing the song, an announcement was made on X’s official Instagram. "A gift from Jah," read a message. "Thank you #liluzi."

It's unclear when Uzi recorded his verses for the song. In the past, the Philadelphia rapper was hesitant about appearing on a posthumous song with the late Florida rhymer.

"He called me one time when he was incarcerated a long time ago and I was going onstage—I was on tour with the Weeknd—he called me and he actually rapped a song for me that he never laid, and it was really good," Uzi told Twitch personality Adin Ross on his livestream in November 2021. "I would love to do a song with him but I’m really weird on stuff like that. Don’t get me wrong, it took me really long to do that before with another artist."

"I understand that they’re not here living, and what if that’s not the vision that they really want?" he continued. "Especially if they really fucked with me, like, what if that’s all wrong? I’ll be pissed off if they did it all wrong because I’m not here, but you know, if it works out, it works out."

Well, it must have worked out.

Check Out the Lyrics to XXXTentaciono's New Single "I'm Not Human" Featuring Lil Uzi Vert Below

INTRO (XXXTentacion):

Do not— mm, mm

Mm-mm, mm, mm

VERSE 1 (XXXTentacion):

Bury all your secrets in my skin

Come away with innocence

And leave me with my sins

Air around me feels just like a cage

Love is just a camouflage for what resembles rage

CHORUS (XXXTentacion):

Pain's gon' come, I won't cry

Leave my heart out of it

I'm not a human, I'm not a human

I'm not a human, I'm not a human

Pain's gon' come, I won't cry

Leave my heart out of it

I'm not a human, I'm not a human

I'm not a human, I'm not a human

VERSE 2 (Lil Uzi Vert and Both):

Let all your secrets in my skin (Oh, yeah)

I won't even tell my best of friends (Shh)

I know that I'm not from this earth

And I know deep down you are hurt, but

I'm not a human, I'm not a human

I'm not a human, I'm not a human

I wanna be on my own planet

I wanna be more than a has-been

'Cause I'm not a human, I'm not a human

I'm not a human, I'm not a— woah

I feel like I need to find my homе

I feel like I'm just some kind of my own

I'm a translucent, wholе different movement

I keep on chasin' you, I am just stupid

Yeah, and I'm not a human (I'm not a human)

And I'm not a human being

I'm not a human, I'm not a human

I'm not a human, I'm not a human

CHORUS (XXXTentacion, Lil Uzi Vert and Both):

Pain's gon' come, I won't cry

Leave my heart out of it

I'm not a human, I'm not a human

I'm not a human, I'm not a human (Oh-oh-oh)

VERSE 3 (Lil Uzi Vert):

Lay you down when you go to sleep

And wipe your eyes every time you weep, oh

Tell you that life is not that deep

Paintin' pictures that I'm a freak, but I'm not a human

I'm tired of losin', inflicting my bruises, humans are users

I'm not a human, I'm not a human

I'm not a human, I'm not a human (Woah)

CHORUS (XXXTentacion):

Pain's gon' come, I won't cry

Leave my heart out of it

I'm not a human, I'm not a human

I'm not a human, I'm not a human