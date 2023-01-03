Lil Uzi Vert Confirms When His New Music Is Dropping

New Lil Uzi Vert music is coming soon.

On Monday (Jan. 2), Lil Uzi Vert was making their rounds on Reddit when someone commented with disbelief about the Philly rapper dropping new music.

"Shit ain't dropping," the person posted, along with four crying laughing emojis. "Waiting too [long]."

Uzi clearly didn't take kindly to being called a liar and responded, "Bitch ass niggas."

"If [you] don't drop before [your] tour [you're] an idiot," the another Reddit user commented.

"That's why I'm dropping February," Lil Uzi Vert replied, along with winking and pink heart emojis.

Lil Uzi Vert hasn't released a solo album since 2020's Eternal Atake. Since then, they put out the Future collab project Pluto x Baby Pluto that November, but has yet to put out their highly anticipated solo follow-up. Last summer, Uzi released the Red & White EP exclusively on Soundcloud.

Over the last two years, Uzi has suffered from a number of songs leaks. Last October, a hacker was sentenced to prison time for stealing 1,263 songs from Uzi and 88 other recording artists.

Anticipation for new Uzi music has been heightened by the release of the October of 2022 single "Just Wanna Rock." The MCVertt and Synthetic-produced dance track peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Also in October, Lil Uzi Vert announced they would be going on tour in 2023. The 20-city North American jaunt is slated to begin in March. This will be Lil Uzi Vert's first headlining tour in five years when they co-spearheaded the Endless Summer Tour with G-Eazy in 2018.

See Lil Uzi Vert Confirming New Music Is Coming Next Month Below

Lil Uzi Vert reveals new music is coming out next month Reddit loading...