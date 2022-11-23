Lil Uzi Vert and JT Spark Breakup Rumor

Lil Uzi Vert and JT are reportedly no longer a couple, according to a tweet from the City Girls member yesterday.

On Tuesday (Nov. 22), JT tweeted, "SINGLE!," surprising her fans as well as those of Uzi.

Their loyal supporters were taken aback by the news they seemingly parted ways.

"You breaking up with Uzi means you breaking up with his fans and we don’t like that," one Twitter user wrote.

"No way you and Uzi are done," another added.

Earlier this year, Lil Uzi Vert revealed that JT broke up with him after a tweet from 2015 resurfaced in which he was sharing his feelings for another woman. This was long before Uzi and JT were an item.

"Jt broke up with me over this dumb ass shit I don’t even do nothin FML," Uzi tweeted in a since-deleted post.

The two rappers have shared the ups and downs of their relationship on social media over the last year. From birthdays to breakups, they haven't held back from giving fans a peek at what goes on between them. During JT's interview on the Caresha Please podcast this past August, she revealed how Uzi pays all the bills in their relationship.

"Uzi literally would do any and everything for me," she shared. "But I don’t flex it no mo'. We live together, he pay all the bills. I don’t pay a bill. I don’t even know what the first of the month is. Like that's real City Girl shit. Like I don’t pay a bill. I'm put up. Because bitch, who doin’ that?"

Lil Uzi Vert and JT have been dating publicly since March of last year when Uzi tweeted that JT is "the one."

