City Girls’ JT Upset at Being Left Off 50 Greatest Female Rappers All-Time List

A list of the greatest female rappers of all time circulating social media has sparked a debate on Twitter and seemingly upset City Girls' JT.

On May 4, 50/50 Innertainment posted a list of 50 female rappers dubbed the "Top 50 Greatest Female Rappers of All Time." "Let's argue," they captioned the post. The list included Nicki Minaj, Lil' Kim, Missy Elliott, Queen Latifah and Lauryn Hill as the top five, respectively. It also included names like Cardi B (10), Megan Thee Stallion (15) and Doja Cat (21), as well as less proven acts like Katie Got Bandz (25), Rocky Badd (41) and Honey Cocaine (44). JT took exception to her group not being named in the ranking.

"Where the city girls?" she posted. "I guess we sing! Could’ve least put us #50."

JT wasn't the only female rapper to react. Detroit's Kash Doll also appeared to think her No. 43 ranking made the list laughable.

"Hilarious," she reacted to the lineup.

Rah Digga, who was slotted at No. 46, also replied to the list and appeared to think it was humorous as well.

"This list keeps resurfacing...and it gets funnier everytime I see it," she wrote on Twitter along with three crying laughing emojis. "@CrookedIntriago You gonna let ur followers have some fun w/ this or nah?" she added in a follow-up tweet.

The list definitely sparked much debate that has been raging on for close to a week. Many people are questioning why the Black Eye Peas' Fergie made the list.

"Fergie made it on the list? why?" one person posted.

"I just wanna know why Fergie is on this list?!?!!!!????" someone else added.

See more reactions to the list below.