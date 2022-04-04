Lil Uzi Vert Claims JT Broke Up With Him After Old Tweet Resurfaces

Lil Uzi Vert says his girlfriend JT has ended their relationship over something he feels is pretty minute.

The Philadelphia rapper hopped on Twitter this afternoon (April 4) to reveal that himself and the City Girls rhymer are no longer an item after rumors began pairing them up back in 2019. As far as the public knows, their status was seemingly confirmed in March of last year when Uzi tweeted that JT is "the one."

"Jt broke up with me over this dumb ass shit I don’t even do nothin FML," Uzi typed in a now-deleted tweet after inquiring about fans negatively intervening in his personal life.

He also responded to fan requests regarding his music. One person in particular brashly asked Lil Uzi to "make better music," to which Uzi responded saying "I did," and asserted that he won't be dropping any snippets.

Lil Uzi is presumably making light of the song he teased in February, which didn't meet his fans' approval.

Less than an hour later, the Quality Control Music artist went on her own Twitter to weigh in and share her side of things. Apparently, Uzi's tweet stems from an old post from 2015 regarding Philly-based visual artist Distortedd. According to The Shade Room, Distortedd shared-then-deleted the 7-year-old tweet, which caused the purported ripple effect.

In April of 2015, Uzi typed, "If you was meth I would DO it all day long," adding Distoredd's Twitter handle along with a smirk and a diamond emoji.

The tweet went out years before JT and Uzi became an item. However, the Florida-bred rhymer seems to be the least bit concerned about when the message was actually posted online.

In since-removed tweets, JT said, "Idgaf if it was 2012 he said it was fake instead of old & since he want to run to the internet about it here y’all go!!!!."

Another fan of the City Girl wrote, "It's not our business fave do you."

JT replied to the supporter, writing, "right but he love to tweet bout shit instead of being real now it’s everybody business & IDGAF no more!."

Neither Uzi nor JT's tweets are still up on their respective Twitter pages.

Lil Uzi Vert and JT appear to have been going strong, despite sparking breakup rumors last summer after the two artists unfollowed each other on Instagram.

XXL has reached out to reps for both Uzi and JT for a comment.