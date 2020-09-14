Is Lil Uzi Vert Calling Out Lil Yachty Over JT From City Girls?

Is everything OK between Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Yachty?

Twitter users and fans of both former 2016 XXL Freshmen are trying to figure out what exactly happened between Uzi and Yachty to prompt the Philadelphia rhymer to send what appears to be a sternly-toned tweet to the Lil Boat 3 artist last night (Sept. 13).

"@lilyachty 😡 wya you know what u did in 2018," Uzi wrote in the tweet.

Yachty, who seems to be confused about what Vert is implying, replied: "What I do 😳."

Lil Uzi then said, "JT," presumably referring to Lil Yachty's label mate from the City Girls. Both JT and Yachty are signed to Quality Control Records.

liluzivert via Twitter

liluzivert via Twitter

Yachty responded with a GIF of a man holding his phone and saying, "Aye y'all, come look at this." In the clip, a group of men gather together and explode into laughter after looking at the contents on a man's phone. Uzi also retweeted this gif response from Lil Yachty and deleted his previous tweets calling out Yachty and name-dropping JT.

While it is unclear what the initial tweet stems from, back in November of 2018, JT and Yung Miami's debut album, Girl Code, dropped. The album features their hit song, "Act Up," penned by Lil Yachty and co-written by JT. Months prior to the song and album's release, in July, the City Girls member also turned herself in to begin serving her prison sentence for credit card fraud charges. During JT's nearly year-long prison stint, there were rumors that she had dated Yachty, but those speculations were never confirmed.

Most recently, JT was reportedly romantically involved with Lil Uzi Vert, but during an interview with The Breakfast Club last month, she said that they're cool and the internet blew things out of proportion.

"I did not,” she said when asked by co-host Charlamagne Tha God if she had broken up with the "Over Your Head" rapper. “I didn’t break up with him. We never was…What the fuck is wrong with you?"

"I didn’t break up with nobody," JT added. "That’s the only thing. I didn’t break up with him. It’s not like that! It’s like the internet blow up everything. The internet blows up everything. I ain’t gonna lie."

Hopefully, the people will get answers on what these tweets between Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Yachty actually mean.