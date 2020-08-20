When naming rappers in the pantheon of elite lyricists, you would be hard-pressed to find a serious tastemaker that will non-ironically put Lil Yachty in that hallowed space.

Four years ago, as the then-red-haired teen was first gaining nationwide traction with songs like “Minnesota” and “One Night,” Lil Boat was torpedoed by some critics for his simplistic flow and lack of lyrical dexterity. They lumped him into the category of mumble rapper (which he doesn't feel applies to him) and panned him for his admitted lack of historical hip-hop knowledge. Love him or hate him, there's no denying Yachty is talented in his own way and has certainly lived up to his old descriptor as "King of the Teens."

Lil Yachty’s flow might be an acquired taste for fans of more lyrical MCs, but over the years, he has blessed the rap game with some gems. While he's no Nas, that doesn’t mean the 22-year-old Quality Control rapper hasn’t absolutely killed it on tracks including solo songs and collabs. His latest album, Lil Boat 3, features him going in on "T.D" with Tierra Whack, A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator, and "Pardon Me" with Future over a Mike Will Made-It beat. When Boat links up with fellow rappers, that energy puts him in a position to shine. More recently, his noteworthy appearances on songs like Sada Baby’s “SB5,” Duke Deuce’s “Crunk Ain’t Dead Mob” with Lil Thadd, Tadoe’s “Get It Bussin” and “Speed Me Up” with Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign and Sueco The Child have proven that Boat is no mumble rapper.

So, XXL highlights the memorable times when Boat rose to the occasion on a song or guest verse. Here are the standout moments when Lil Yachty snapped on a track. Put some respect on his name.