Lil Yachty Releases New Album Lil Boat 3: Listen

Lil Yachty is concluding his Lil Boat saga with his most recent release, and he's on a mission to get the credit he deserves in the process.

On Friday (May 29), the QC signee released his third and final project in his Lil Boat series, Lil Boat 3. The uptempo LP features a plenty of the game's most respected rappers like A$AP Rocky, Tyler, The Creator, Young Thug and more.

The 19-track album also contains the DaBaby and Drake-assisted "Oprah's Bank Account" and Yachty's new single, "Split/Whole Time," which was released four days before the album dropped. The Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "Pee" Thomas executive produced project also has verses from Future and Lil Durk, as well as production from Mike Will Made-It and Earl on the Beat, among others.

In a recent interview with XXL for the spring 2020 issue of the magazine, Boat explains the evolution of this project. "I kept going through so many different phases of creativity," Yachty shared. He also confessed that the project was recorded four times before submitting it to his label for final touches.

In the same interview, the 2016 XXL Freshman shared that the album's cover is a photo taken during his childhood. The artwork for Lil Boat 3 is a black-and-white image of Yachty taken by his father back when he was a baby. The Atlanta rapper also discussed his position in the game. “I feel like I’m slept-on in general, just period," he said. "I’m not saying I’m the best, you know, I never can say I’m the best rapper, or even if I was best-dressed. But I do this shit. For real."

Last week, after months of teasing the album's completion and the new wave Yachty planned to unleash onto his listeners, the rhymer announced the album would be coming sooner than fans thought. In a social media post, he confirmed the release date and number of songs expected to appear on the anticipated project. "May 29th, 19 Songs," he wrote on Instagram on March 19.

More than a week later, Yachty confirmed the album's tracklist on his IG page, telling fans that they won't be let down by his new release. Along with the album release, Boat put out the new video for the song "Demon Time" featuring Draft Day.

Listen to Lil Yachty's Lil Boat 3 album below.

Lil Yachty's Lil Boat 3 Tracklist

1. "Top Down"

2. "Wock in Stock"

3. "Split/Whole Time"

4. "T.D." featuring A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator and Tierra Whack

5 "Pardon Me" featuring Future and Mike Will Made-It

6. "Demon Time" featuring Draft Day

7. "Black Jesus"

8. "From Down Bad"

9. "Love Jones"

10. "Can't Go"

11. "Oprah's Bank Account" featuring DaBaby and Drake

12. "Range Rover Power Sports Truck" featuring Lil Keed

13. "Lemon Head"

14. "Don't Forget"

15. "Up There Music"

16. "Westside"

17. "Till the Morning" featuring Lil Durk and Young Thug

18. "Whew' Chile"

19. "Concrete Boys"

Quality Control Music / Capitol Records / Motown Records