Lil Yachty Drops New Song “Split / Whole Time”: Listen

Ahead of his highly anticipated fourth studio album, Lil Boat 3, Lil Yachty is serving up a new song for fans.

On Tuesday (May 26), Lil Yachty released his new single, "Split / Whole Time Split." The track arrives right before the release of Lil Boat 3, which is slated to debut this Friday (May 29). On the Earl on The Beat produced track "Split / Whole Time Split," Yachty relies on his melodic tone to rap on his riches and the competition and then the song takes on a different vibe at the 1:16-mark, which makes sense with the track having two titles: "Split / Whole Time Split."

"Sippin' the peach soda/The niggas inside, they gon' hide ’til the heat is over (Uh)/I'ma rap ’til the beat is over (Uh)/Two Chanel bags, the same price as my mink sofa (Go)/And I move like the king cobra (Go)/Slimin' them out, dawg, I didn't have to think it over (Slatt)/This lil' bitch, I'ma bend her over," Yachty delivers.

In the new single's video, Yatchy emerges with red hair and a crowd of adoring friends and fans while he rhymes over the beat. As the clip continues, images of Playboi Carti flash in and out of focus despite the Die Lit rapper not being featured on the track.

This is the scond song to come after Yachty's DaBaby and Drake-assisted "Oprah's Bank Account," which debuted at No. 55 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "Oprah's Bank Account" and "Split / Whole Time Split" are set to appear on Lil Boat 3. Yachty's fourth studio album has been a long time in the making. In a recent interview with XXL for the winter issue of the magazine, the 22-year-old explained the evolution of their final product. “I kept going through so many different phases of creativity,” Yachty admits.

Coach K also offered some insight into the creative process behind this upcoming album. "We worked this [Lil Boat 3] album for the last year-and-a-half. I've seen him turn me in four albums," Coach K explained. "You never want to get in the way of the artist and their process," he I think it's in those four years, he's had time to grow up and figure out who he is. He was the 'King of the Teens' when we first signed him, he's still young as hell, you know? It's that transition. He's come into himself."

Most recently, the 2016 XXL Freshman revealed his new album would be an upbeat project and feature 19 songs with production from Earl on the Beat, Pi’erre Bourne, 30 Roc and MitchGoneMad. Yachty has also maintained that the project will usher in a new Boat.

Check out the full video for "Split / Whole Time" below.