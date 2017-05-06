Lil Yachty Performs “Minnesota,” “1 Night” and More at 2017 Rolling Loud Festival

Lil Yachty put on a show last night (May 5), at Day 1 of the 2017 Rolling Loud Festival.

Yesterday’s slate also featured performances from, Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, Curren$y, Flatbush Zombies, The Underachievers, Mac Miller and more, but Yachty's set stood out as being extremely turnt. Bouncing all over the stage, Boat performed hits "Minnesota," "1 Night" and the platinum D.R.A.M. collab, "Broccoli."

At one point in the show, fans started to chant "Fuck Joe Budden." After hyping them up for a little while, Yachty tells the crowd, "Let that old man live." The Atlanta rapper's fans surely have a sour taste in their mouths over Boat's recent interview with Budden, where the Slaughterhouse rapper says he doesn't think the box-braided rapper is part of the culture. “I don’t think Yachty is hip-hop," Budden said. "I don’t think Yachty’s label is hip-hop, and when you’re not hip-hop and you’re trying to just troll or exploit, you get things like this album cover, which is to draw attention to music that’s not drawing attention." Yachty and his father have fired back at the rapper.

Yachty seemed unbothered last night as he tore down the stage.

Today (May 6) and tomorrow (May 7) the lineup is still stocked full of talent, with Future, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Tyler, The Creator, Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, Migos, 21 Savage, Joey Bada$$, Action Bronson, Amine, Denzel Curry, Playboi Carti, Robb Bank$, Mick Jenkins, Zoey Dollaz, Chaz French, Ski Mask The Slump God, Gucci Mane and more hitting the stage. See pics from Day 1 here.

Peep some photos of Yachty performing at the 2017 Rolling Loud Festival, as well as footage from his set, below.

Check Out Photos of Lil Yachty Performing at 2017 Rolling Loud Festival