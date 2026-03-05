Lil Yachty reveals his Mount Rushmore of SoundCloud rappers and his picks might be surprising to fans.

In an interview on Bootleg Kev's podcast, which premiered on Feb. 25 on YouTube, Lil Yachty shared his personal Mount Rushmore of SoundCloud rappers that he believes were major figures on the streaming platform during the late 2010's.

"In my opinion, I always said it was me, [Lil] Uzi [Vert], X [XXXTentacion] like we're talking actual SoundCloud," he said. "In my opinion, I'll probably get some flack for this, but I'd say Lil Tracy. He was such a huge figure. Oh, and [Playboi] Carti. I think my Rushmore is me, Uzi, Carti, X and Lil Peep."

Some fans may have noticed the Atlanta rapper didn't include Juice WRLD on his list. But Boat would explain why he didn't mention the late Chicago rhymer.

"Juice really wasn't a part of our era," he stated. "He came after us."

"I remember in that era, X was going crazy," Yachty added, remembering other artists on the SoundCloud wave. "I think I remember Tay-K was going crazy, I think Tay-K would’ve been huge [if he didn't have his legal situation]."

Yachty was among several rappers who rode the streaming platform's wave from 2015 to 2019, which has been dubbed the "SoundCloud Era." Other artists who were popular on Soundcloud include Trippie Redd, 21 Savage, Ski Mask The Slump God, Wifisfuneral and more.

