JT Fires Shots at Cardi B on New Diss Track

JT has clapped back at Cardi B on a scathing new diss track.

Following speculation that JT had a response in store for Cardi, on Friday (Oct. 3), the former City Girls rapper went in on Bardi on wax. DJ Akademiks premiered the untitled new track, which will presumably be released on DSPs.

"Muthaf**k a h*e, and tell her I said it/I open up my a*s right now and tell her wet it," JT snaps. "H*es mad botched up, ugly and pathetic/I'm throwing shots at h*es, gon' stay up to catch it."

"Bodega Baddie, my a*s, you chopped cheese/That a*s lookin crazy, Cardi-in-a-diaper-B/Bi**hes jealous of the diva and they obsessed/Lame school dressing a*s h*e, picked the wrong test," JT continues.

"You can never be c*nt, you a lame h*e/Pregnant by a ni**a who suck d**k, after games, h*e," she adds, referencing accusations about the sexuality of Cardi B's boyfriend, NFL player Stefon Diggs.

JT's verbal assault comes after Cardi B took shots at JT on the Am I The Drama? track "Magnet" last month. The two rappers have been at odds since 2022, when they traded jabs on social media after Cardi felt like JT was throwing subliminal shade. Last year, JT dissed Cardi on the tracks "OK" and "Intro (Hope)" from the solo mixtape City Cinderella. Cardi returned the favor on "Magnet" from her new album, Am I The Drama?

"All that d**k ridin', still ain't get no feature-a*s bi**h (Haha)/She just mad she got a ni**a she be sharin' bags with (Shh)/My ni**a cheat, but I don't stick no dildos in his a*s, bi**h," Cardi raps on the track.

Last week, the two continued to diss each other on social media, with JT later hinting that she had a response looming.

Listen to JT's Cardi B Diss Song