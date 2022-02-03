Lil Uzi Vert Receives Backlash for New Song Snippet, Appears to Claim Track Was a Joke

Lil Uzi Vert is going through it on social media for the last 24 hours. Following his bizarre series of tweets yesterday, the Philadelphia rapper is now receiving backlash over a new song snippet.

To bring you up to speed, on Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 2), Uzi jumped on his Twitter account and announced that he was bleaching his skin. He also changed his avatar to pop icon Michael Jackson and then to reggae artist Vybz Kartel. Then Baby Pluto posted multiple tweets, including one with a song snippet that fans are calling “Just Went Rare,” in reference to Uzi repeating “I just went rare” in the song. You can listen it to below.

Reactions to the song were very harsh. Many people felt the track was garbage and added that Uzi hasn’t dropped anything worth listening to since Eternal Atake in 2020. The dragging got so bad that Uzi deleted the offending tweets on his Twitter page and completely wiped clean his Instagram page.

In his Instagram Story, however, Uzi allegedly addressed a fan who expressed concern about the Philly rapper not putting out his best material. "Bro that snippet weren't it. i love u uzi but it's been 2 years man, these mainstream fans don't even kno all the heat u made. u know u could come so much harder than that if u tryna build hype," wrote the fan.

In response, Uzi wrote, "I wouldn’t play the real songs because people say they wanna hear snippets[.] Trolling them." The "Demon High" artist then finished the convo with the derogatory word "Bitch."

Nevertheless, fans are still poking fun at Uzi for his lackluster track. So much that they have formed a SubReddit called "The 2/2/22 Snippet Incident" to vent their disgust.

This all comes after Lil Uzi Vert shocked his fans with his announcement that he is bleaching his skin. "Bleaching my skin need umbrella," he tweeted. Uzi then posted a video of himself in the studio wearing a highly sought-after Roc-A-Fella Records emblem chain around his neck and playing new, unreleased music, which is still up on his Twitter page.

Later, Uzi Vert tweeted, "I just went rare" along with a White woman cook emoji.

What does it all mean? We don’t know, but it all could possibly be the rollout for new music from Baby Pluto.