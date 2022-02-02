Lil Uzi Vert is doing some weird things on his Twitter account today. The Philadelphia rapper shockingly announced that he's bleaching his skin and then changed his profile picture to Michael Jackson followed by Vybz Kartel.

On Wednesday (Feb. 2), Lil Uzi Vert jumped on his Twitter page and posted a series of tweets that left some of his fans scratching their heads. In one tweet, Uzi wrote, “Bleaching my skin need umbrella,” with a big eye emoji.

Then, oddly enough, Baby Pluto changed his profile picture to the late lauded singer Michael Jackson, who was accused of bleaching his skin during his music career. However, it was later revealed that MJ suffered from vitiligo.

But that’s not all.

Uzi Vert then went on a Twitter tangent and tweeted, "Oh yea announce I don’t know a person on earth @ all brain been itchy," adding a weary face and a ghost emoji. "So if you know me and I reintroduce myself don’t get offended[.] Thank you so much signed Boop."

The Philly rhymer also wrote, "Only thing I can remember is my grandma calls me Boop" with a thinking man emoji.

A few minutes later, Uzi Vert changed his avatar to a photo of incarcerated dancehall artist Vybz Kartel, who actually bleached his skin with cake soap.

The Eternal Atake creator then posted a video of himself in the studio. He's rocking a coveted Roc-A-Fella Records emblem chain around his neck.

Uzi Vert then tweeted, "I just went rare" along with a White woman cook emoji.

Lil Uzi Vert is no stranger to modifying his body. If you recall, the 26-year-old rapper had a $24 million pink diamond implanted in his forehead last February. According to Uzi, it was a costly procedure and his insurance company thought he was trying to kill himself. After almost getting the pricey diamond ripped off his forehead during his performance at the 2021 Rolling Loud Miami Festival last July, the insurance company was scared to insure him.

“I had to really get my shit together,” he recalled in an interview with streamer Trainwreck’s Scuffed podcast. “My insurance tried to cut me off, they were like, ‘This kid’s trying to kill himself.’"

Lil Uzi Vert doesn’t need to bleach his skin, but maybe this is all part of a new music rollout.