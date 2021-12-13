Lil Uzi Vert Claims His Insurance Company Thought He Was Trying to Kill Himself With $24 Million Forehead Diamond

Lil Uzi Vert recently revealed that his insurance company thought he was trying to kill himself when he had his $24 million pink diamond implanted in his forehead earlier this year.

During an appearance on Twitch streamer Trainwreck’s Scuffed podcast last Friday (Dec. 10), the Philadelphia rapper detailed his experience with the expensive bauble, which nearly ripped off his forehead during his performance at the 2021 Rolling Loud Miami Festival back in July.

"This is actually the back post of it,” Uzi said, rubbing his hand between his eyebrows where the diamond was implanted, which is now replaced with a regular piercing. “I could sit it on here. When I was...It was pretty heavy, it was like ripping my forehead and I had to let it re-heal.”

The Eternal Atake creator went on to explain that his insurance company—presumably health insurance—was giving him a hard time with having a $24 million pink diamond pierced into his forehead.

“I had to really get my shit together,” he recalled. “My insurance tried to cut me off, they were like, ‘This kid’s trying to kill himself.’"

"Because we knew it was a piercing, my insurance looked at it like, ‘This kid just implanted this diamond in his head, and he’s gonna die,’" he continued. "They’re retarded...I really had to call the piercing person and show them low-key everything that I got a piercing. It’s literally a piercing. But everything's straight.”

Elsewhere during the podcast, Lil Uzi Vert explained the origin of his rap moniker. Initially, the Philly rhymer said that someone told him he reminded him of “a little machine gun” because he spits his rhymes so fast. However, during his chat with the streamers, Uzi revealed that “a crackhead” gave him his rap name.

When asked if the person who gave him the name was because he rapped fast, Uzi replied with a smile, “Yeah, he’s a good guy.”

That’s good to know.

Check out Lil Uzi Vert’s entire interview on the Scuffed podcast below. Fast-forward to the one-hour, 34-minute mark to hear Uzi explain why his insurance company thought he was trying to kill himself with his expensive forehead diamond.