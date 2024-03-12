JT Has a NSFW Nip Slip on Instagram Live

JT accidentally has a nip slip during a recent Instagram Live session and briefly gives her fans a NSFW livestream experience.

What Happened During JT's Instagram Live Session?

On Monday (March 11), the City Girls rapper hopped on Instagram Live to chat with her supporters while she got ready to go out, and accidentally had a nip slip in the process. The video went viral quickly, with fans compiling clips of all the other wardrobe malfunctions the City Girls rapper has unfortunately experienced over the years. XXL will not show the video.

The Florida rapper's slip-up comes as she gets ready to embark on her upcoming solo tour on March 23. JT will embark on a 14-date trek through North America, concluding with a performance at Club Municipal in Kansas City, Mo. on April 27.

JT Experiences Wardrobe Malfunction at Billboard Music Awards

As previously mentioned, this is unfortunately not the first time JT has given her fans more than they bargained for. While presenting the award for Top R&B Artist at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, JT's poorly positioned gown unfortunately exposed her crotch area to the show's viewers.

JT didn't seem phased by the unexpected viewing, writing on Twitter: "I have on black panties, relax!"

It was still enough to usher in a visceral reaction from people online, with some eagle-eyed viewers claiming more then just her underwear was on display for the whole world to see.

