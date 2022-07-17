Lil Uzi Vert Changes Pronouns to They/Them on Instagram

It looks like Lil Uzi Vert’s pronouns have been changed to They/Them on their Instagram account.

On Sunday (July 17), fans noticed that Lil Uzi Vert updated their Instagram profile to include They/Them as pronouns.

Lil Uzi Vert changes his pronouns on Instagram. @liluzivert via Instagram loading...

Gender pronouns are the terms people choose to refer to themselves that reflect their gender identity. Instagram began adding the optional pronoun labels in May of 2021 so users can gender identify themselves in their profiles. People can add up to four gender identities in their bios, including he/him, she/her or gender-neutral pronouns such as they/them.

By Lil Uzi Vert updating their profile with the pronouns They/Them, they are promoting inclusion and making sure others are respected by declaring their gender identity.

This news comes after Uzi surprised fans with “Space Cadet,” a new track that the Philadelphia rapper dropped on their SoundCloud page on Saturday (July 17). On Twitter, the Eternal Atake artist wrote, "I am a Space cadet the geek that real," along with several emojis including the alien, spaceship, satellite, fire and double hearts emojis.

On the song, Uzi spits out-of-this-world lyrics over a bass-heavy track.

"I am a space cadet (Woah), the geek, that real (Rage, stranger)/I am so high right now, I can't even feel (What? Feel, ayy)," they raps. "You get a hundred racks, complete that drill (Ayy, doo-doo-doo-doo, yeah)/I was broke before, don't like how it felt (Ayy, brrt, blaow, uh-uh)."

It’s unclear if the song will appear on Lil Uzi Vert’s upcoming Red & White EP.

Listen to Lil Uzi Vert's "Space Cadet" Song Below