Jennifer Hough, the woman who filed a lawsuit against Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty, who is also Petty's rape victim, has dropped her legal filing against the rapper.

According to court documents obtained by XXL, filed on Wednesday (Jan. 12), Jennifer Hough's attorney, Tyrone A. Blackburn made a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal of Defendant Onika Tanya Maraj Pursuant to F.R.C.P 41(a)(1)(A)(i).

"Pursuant to Rule 41(a)(1)(A)(i) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, Plaintiff, JENNIFER HOUGH (“Plaintiff”), and her counsel hereby give notice that Plaintiff voluntarily dismisses her claims against Defendant ONIKA TANYA MARAJ, without prejudice.

Dated: January 12, 2022, " the document reads.

TMZ reports that Minaj plans to go after Hough to recoup legal fees associated with the case. No money was paid to Hough to settle the suit, claims a source.

While the lawsuit against Nicki Minaj has been dismissed, her husband's is still in effect. "The case was voluntarily dismissed in NY as for Ms. Maraj. The case against Mr. Petty is still ongoing. Stay tuned!" Blackburn told XXL.

Hough stands by her claims that Petty raped her, but he alleges they had consensual sex and she was a willing participant.

Last August, Hough sued Minaj and Petty for intentional infliction of emotional distress, harassment and witness intimidation. The lawsuit stems from Petty's 1995 attempted rape conviction. Hough is also suing him for the sexual assault. The victim alleged that Minaj called and offered to fly the woman and her family to Los Angeles in 2020, in exchange for recanting the rape claims made against the rhymer's husband.

In 1994, Jennifer Hough told police that Petty, 16 at the time, had raped her in a Jamaica, Queens home at knifepoint when she was also 16. He was charged with first-degree rape that year and convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995. Petty is a registered sex offender for the crime.

XXL has reached out to Nicki Minaj's team and Jennifer Hough's lawyer for comment.