Offset Upset – Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ Relationship Causes More Drama With Instagram Posts and Braided Hair Photos Amid Divorce

Cardi B and Offset's relationship drama continues to make headlines during their divorce, and Bardi's new beau, NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs, is getting involved.

Cardi B Moves on After Announcing Offset Divorce

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset last August following cheating allegations. She has since moved on and is currently dating Stefon Diggs. Following months of speculation that they were together, Cardi and Stefon made things official by popping out together at a New York Knicks game last month.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: (L-R) NFL Player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B sits court-side during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. Elsa/Getty Images loading...

How Did Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Link Up?

According to Cardi, God told her to consider dating Diggs in the wake of her divorce.

"I'm with the person I'm with now because...I don't know. I just feel like God would tell me to give him a chance," Cardi recently said on X Spaces. "There was times that I used to be depressed...and for some reason, when I used to have those episodes, that's when a muthaf**ka would hit me up or text me out the [blue], checking on me and stuff like that. I'm like, you know what, maybe I should just give it a chance."

Offset and Stefon Diggs Trade Subliminals

Cardi's new situation has already caused problems with Offset. On May 31, Diggs shared a post on Instagram that featured a tweet that read "Ball ain't gone fall in you hand go get open ni**a." On June 1, Cardi shared intimate photos via Instagram showing her and Diggs on a yacht.

Offset appeared to address Diggs' post on X with a GIF showing a man tossing a basketball that read "Today I Pass." Diggs seemed to respond to the post a short time later with an Instagram Story post showing him catching a football.

Offset Goes Off Over Matching Hairstyles

Things escalated on June 3. After Stefon Diggs debuted a new style of cornrows exactly like Offset and Cardi's son, Wave, ’Set went in on X.

"Now when somebody d*e for playing with my son then call me the crash out," Offset tweeted. "I don't care how I look trolling wit my kids ends bad."

Offset has since deactivated his social media accounts.

Offset offsetYRN/X loading...

Cardi B and Offset Finalizing Divorce Settlement

Cardi B and Offset are currently in the middle of finalizing their divorce settlement. The former Migos rapper recently requested spousal support from his estranged wife. Cardi recently went in on Offset for the request, claiming he does not help financially with their three kids.

