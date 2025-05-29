Offset is reportedly requesting spousal support from Cardi B as part of their ongoing divorce settlement.

Offset Amends Divorce Response

On Thursday (May 29), TMZ reported that the former Migos member recently amended his divorce response and his now seeking alimony. The exact amount was not specified. ’Set is also asking for joint custody of his and Cardi's kids, but he wants their primary residence to be Cardi's home. The couple shares three children, Wave, Kulture and Kiari.

XXL has contacted Offset's team for comment.

Read More: 12 Rappers That Got Divorced

Offset and Cardi B Work Through Divorce Settlement

Cardi B filed for divorce last August following cheating allegations. It was the second time she filed for divorce in their seven years of marriage, with the first time occurring in 2020. Cardi withdrew the 2020 divorce a short time after filing it. This latest time seems to be official.

Cardi has since moved on. She is currently dating New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The new couple made their relationship official by popping out together at a New York Knicks Game earlier this month. Speculation arose that the two were seeing each other last October when they were seen out together at dinner. They were spotted again during Fashion Week in February and were also seen posted up in the same club. Earlier this month, they left the 2025 Met Gala hand-in-hand.

Meanwhile, it looks like Offset is focusing on music. He recently announced he's completed his new album and shared a snippet of a track online.